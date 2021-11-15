Virus still hurting some businesses

FAYETTEVILLE — City and county governments report continuing growth in sales tax revenue, but one local business owner says her shop is still struggling.

Stacey Wieties has owned and operated Dark Star Visuals, at 106 N. Block St. in Fayetteville, for about 30 years. She said her shop closed when the covid-19 pandemic first hit. She has cut back since she was able to open, reducing hours and inventory and using her income from her work as a real estate broker to keep the business afloat, she said.

“We reopened the second week in May of 2020,” Wieties said. “I had to make a decision if I was going to close permanently or reopen.”

Wieties said she decided to open but stopped bringing in new inventory at first. She said she had enough stock to keep the shop stocked for some time. The store offers specialty jewelry, clothing, candles, essential oils and similar products. She said she noticed a decline in business as she was unable to offer customers something new.

“It’s tough when you can’t bring in new items to excite people,” she said.

Wieties said the pandemic also reduced her ability to bring in new inventory when she decided it was time. Several of the vendors she relied on weren’t traveling and she felt uncomfortable traveling herself.

Wieties said she’s being cautious while trying to remain optimistic in considering the future of her shop.

“I’m in wait-and-see right now,” she said. “It’s got to eventually calm down.”

All four of Northwest Arkansas’ largest cities reported double-digit substantial growth in revenue from their 1% sales tax. Tax revenue received in October comes from sales in August.

Both Benton and Washington counties are receiving a smaller share of the revenue from their 1% countywide sales taxes since the state has begun using the population numbers from the 2020 census to divide the collection. The census results dictate how much the counties and cities receive. The revenue is distributed on a per capita basis.

Benton County showed a 0.47% decrease with revenue of $980,864 compared with $985,518 in the same month in 2020. Washington County increased by just over 1% with about $783,000 in revenue compared with $775,000 last year.

Fayetteville increased about 11% with revenue of more than $2.4 million compared with approximately $2.2 million in the same month last year.

Springdale increased about 16%, with a little more than $1.7 million in revenue compared with almost $1.5 million.

Rogers showed an almost 25% increase, with just shy of $2.1 million in revenue compared with almost $1.7 million.

Bentonville’s sales tax revenue increased by about 30%, with nearly $1.9 million in revenue compared with more than $1.4 million in the same month last year.

Benton County Comptroller Brenda Peacock said the county’s sales tax revenue received in October was less than the same month in 2020.

Information from Peacock’s office showed Benton County received $980,864 in October 2021 down from $985,518 in October 2020. She said the county’s share of the tax dropped from about 19% to just under 16% after the new census figures were applied.

“It was just about flat with the new census numbers,” she said of the monthly revenue.

Peacock said she still anticipates the county will see an increase in tax revenue as long as the local economy continues to grow. The county received just over $11 million in 2020 and should surpass that in 2021 with about $11 million received through the first 10 months of the year. Peacock said the county is budgeting for about $12 million in sales tax revenue for 2022.

Washington County Treasurer Bobby Hill said the county had anticipated the drop in its share of the sales tax, but he is pleased that the total still exceeded the amount received a year ago.

“Washington County is up by about 1%,” Hill said. “If you look at the jail tax, the 1% tax the county collects to run the jail, and the one-cent sales tax, they should mirror each other. The jail tax is up by about 12.8%.”

Hill said the increase in total revenue for the first month after the census changes was a surprise.

“I’m impressed that it was even an increase,” Hill said. “That first month after the 2010 census, the county had about a 20% drop. I don’t think this time it’s going to be as bad as it was after 2010.”

Casey Wilhelm, chief financial officer for Rogers, said the local economy seems to be strong, but she is worried about inflation and other factors slowing the growth.

Paul Becker, chief financial officer for Fayetteville, echoed Wilhelm’s observations and concerns.

“Things are still volatile,” Becker said. “I’ve got concerns about the supply chain. I’ve got concerns about inflation, and I’ve got concerns about the labor shortage situation. I’ve been in the business over 40 years and never seen anything like it.”

Sales tax revenue

Sales tax reported by cities and counties in October represents sales made by merchants in August. The merchants submit the taxes they collect to the state Department of Finance and Revenue after the end of each month. Once all of the tax money has been sent to the state, the department calculates the amount due to

each taxing entity and sends that money to the local governments.

Source: Department of Finance and

Administration

