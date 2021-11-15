Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Nov. 4
Mathew James Brooks, 32, and Elizabeth Marie Gregory, 28, both of Prairie Grove
Salvatore Raymond Fanara, 30, and Ana Raquel Selva, 31, both of Fayetteville
Trawick Hales Halliburton, 31, and Katie Leigh Halsell, 27, both of Fayetteville
Dustin James Hanson, 26, Evansville, and Ashlyn Marie Jackson, 23, Lincoln
Joseph Paul Jackson, 24, and Torey Claire Jones, 24, both of Fayetteville
William Xavier Ortega Oliveras, 30, and Sonya Yvonne Martinez-Araujo, 27, both of Springdale
Kyle Eugene Waller, 32, and Chelsea Moon Condra, 29, both of Conway
Nov. 5
Kinsey Leigh Adcock, 35, and Megan Paige Bachmanm, 28, both of Prairie Grove
Shannon Jesse Archer, 29, and Lacy Ann Patterson, 28, both of Fayetteville
Alao Olafemi Aruna, 53, and Gayle Lynn Devereaux, 50, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Logan Charlie Sam Auffet, 21, and Tegan Dolores Rader, 22, both of Farmington
Edgar Antonio Bruno, 33, and Maria Julia Gomez Zayas, 41, both of Springdale
Dalton Thomas Carlson, 26, Fayetteville, and Denyse Leon Jacobo, 26, both of Centerton
Casey John Croswhite, 65, and Anita Louise Peters, 64, both of Fayetteville
Jose Jesus Escobar, 27, and Stephanie Rojas, 25, both of Springdale
Ryan Gregory Graves, 30, and Cherrelle Shontae Miller, 32, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Lloyd Hays, 23, and Faryn Lexi McCool, 23, both of Lincoln
Gregory Michael Kass, 63, and Stephanie Ann Hargis, 49, both of Farmington
Patrick Collier Kirkland, 28, and Brett Marie McKee, 34, both of Fayetteville
Cristian Javier Lopez Escobar, 29, and Karina Del Carmen Beltran Sanchez, 23, both of Springdale
Moses Steele Lynn Broken, 34, and Cristina Isabel Mirandam, 34, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Jonathan Alexander Monterroza, 27, and Priscilla Nicole DeSoto, 24, both of Farmington
Adam Clint Shepherd, 34, and Lacey Danielle Khilling, 35, both of Farmington
Colton Michael Wilbanks, 26, and Raven Sierra Garcia, 25, both of Farmington
Nov. 8
Jashun Darius Bloomingburg, 26, Marianna, and Shaunteria Danasha Walton, 24, Fayetteville
Justin Sean Ellington, 39, Bentonville, and Brianna Kylah Nichole Shepherd, 36, Centerton
Joseph-Luke Farias Hale, 20, Farmington, and Emma Mae Looper, 18, Saint Paul
Taj Amiel Johnson, 43, and Laura Kristiina Ferner, 43, both of Fayetteville
Hudson Troy Peters, 24, and Taylor Rae Sparks, 22, both of Fayetteville
John Wayne Rosson, 46, and Weiping Sun, 42, both of Springdale
Tommy Teehee, 39, and Trini April Harmonm 43, both of Lincoln
James Casey Wallis, 29, Springdale, and Jessica Marie Beaudry, 30, Bella Vista
Nov. 9
Gary Lance Leon Corbin, 46, and Sally Ann Ashcraft, 40, both of Springdale
Abel Guerrero Jr, 26, South Gate, Calif., and Yarabid Mariana Salas, 22, Lowell
Antonio Alexis Hernadez Herrera, 23, and Yaneli Medrano, 20, both of Fayetteville
Blake Turner Jones, 22, and Briana Paige Northington, 23, both of Fayetteville
Luis Miguel Reyes Amill, 29, and Yessenia Marie Alicea Cintron, 27, both of Springdale
Christopher Kelly Robertson, 32, and Meredith Paige Findley, 31, both of Springdale
Dayton Heath Vire, 26, and Sarah Elizabeth Smith, 28, both of Springdale
Nov. 10
Angel Abner Cruz Millan, 34, and Linette Rodriguez Rios, 34, both of Springdale
Christopher Courtney Curlee, 59, and Carmen Maria Curlee, 54, both of Springdale
Espern Les Leit, 22, and Oprah Eknar, 24, both of Bethel Heights
Claude Allen McGehee, 68, and Mary Elmore Briggs, 64, both of Fayetteville