Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

Nov. 4

Mathew James Brooks, 32, and Elizabeth Marie Gregory, 28, both of Prairie Grove

Salvatore Raymond Fanara, 30, and Ana Raquel Selva, 31, both of Fayetteville

Trawick Hales Halliburton, 31, and Katie Leigh Halsell, 27, both of Fayetteville

Dustin James Hanson, 26, Evansville, and Ashlyn Marie Jackson, 23, Lincoln

Joseph Paul Jackson, 24, and Torey Claire Jones, 24, both of Fayetteville

William Xavier Ortega Oliveras, 30, and Sonya Yvonne Martinez-Araujo, 27, both of Springdale

Kyle Eugene Waller, 32, and Chelsea Moon Condra, 29, both of Conway

Nov. 5

Kinsey Leigh Adcock, 35, and Megan Paige Bachmanm, 28, both of Prairie Grove

Shannon Jesse Archer, 29, and Lacy Ann Patterson, 28, both of Fayetteville

Alao Olafemi Aruna, 53, and Gayle Lynn Devereaux, 50, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Logan Charlie Sam Auffet, 21, and Tegan Dolores Rader, 22, both of Farmington

Edgar Antonio Bruno, 33, and Maria Julia Gomez Zayas, 41, both of Springdale

Dalton Thomas Carlson, 26, Fayetteville, and Denyse Leon Jacobo, 26, both of Centerton

Casey John Croswhite, 65, and Anita Louise Peters, 64, both of Fayetteville

Jose Jesus Escobar, 27, and Stephanie Rojas, 25, both of Springdale

Ryan Gregory Graves, 30, and Cherrelle Shontae Miller, 32, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan Lloyd Hays, 23, and Faryn Lexi McCool, 23, both of Lincoln

Gregory Michael Kass, 63, and Stephanie Ann Hargis, 49, both of Farmington

Patrick Collier Kirkland, 28, and Brett Marie McKee, 34, both of Fayetteville

Cristian Javier Lopez Escobar, 29, and Karina Del Carmen Beltran Sanchez, 23, both of Springdale

Moses Steele Lynn Broken, 34, and Cristina Isabel Mirandam, 34, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Jonathan Alexander Monterroza, 27, and Priscilla Nicole DeSoto, 24, both of Farmington

Adam Clint Shepherd, 34, and Lacey Danielle Khilling, 35, both of Farmington

Colton Michael Wilbanks, 26, and Raven Sierra Garcia, 25, both of Farmington

Nov. 8

Jashun Darius Bloomingburg, 26, Marianna, and Shaunteria Danasha Walton, 24, Fayetteville

Justin Sean Ellington, 39, Bentonville, and Brianna Kylah Nichole Shepherd, 36, Centerton

Joseph-Luke Farias Hale, 20, Farmington, and Emma Mae Looper, 18, Saint Paul

Taj Amiel Johnson, 43, and Laura Kristiina Ferner, 43, both of Fayetteville

Hudson Troy Peters, 24, and Taylor Rae Sparks, 22, both of Fayetteville

John Wayne Rosson, 46, and Weiping Sun, 42, both of Springdale

Tommy Teehee, 39, and Trini April Harmonm 43, both of Lincoln

James Casey Wallis, 29, Springdale, and Jessica Marie Beaudry, 30, Bella Vista

Nov. 9

Gary Lance Leon Corbin, 46, and Sally Ann Ashcraft, 40, both of Springdale

Abel Guerrero Jr, 26, South Gate, Calif., and Yarabid Mariana Salas, 22, Lowell

Antonio Alexis Hernadez Herrera, 23, and Yaneli Medrano, 20, both of Fayetteville

Blake Turner Jones, 22, and Briana Paige Northington, 23, both of Fayetteville

Luis Miguel Reyes Amill, 29, and Yessenia Marie Alicea Cintron, 27, both of Springdale

Christopher Kelly Robertson, 32, and Meredith Paige Findley, 31, both of Springdale

Dayton Heath Vire, 26, and Sarah Elizabeth Smith, 28, both of Springdale

Nov. 10

Angel Abner Cruz Millan, 34, and Linette Rodriguez Rios, 34, both of Springdale

Christopher Courtney Curlee, 59, and Carmen Maria Curlee, 54, both of Springdale

Espern Les Leit, 22, and Oprah Eknar, 24, both of Bethel Heights

Claude Allen McGehee, 68, and Mary Elmore Briggs, 64, both of Fayetteville