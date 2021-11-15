Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Nov. 1

Green Star C-Store

3111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged food on site (grapes) had presence of mold, date marked 10/28 expiration date. Packaged containers with cut broccoli and cauliflower have date marked 10/28.

Noncritical violations: Manual can opener has food debris. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Harps-Deli/Bakery

1780 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Observed two deli meat heels out of date by 1/31/21.

Noncritical violations: None

Kum & Go

4251 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: One pizza holding at 125 degrees. Temperature control for safety food shall be held hot at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: None

Taco Bell

1728 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touches cellphone and then starts serving food. Prep table had chopped lettuce and guacamole at 47 degrees, chopped tomatoes at 43 degrees. Food in line one and line two have temperature above 41 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food permit is not posted in public view.

Taqueria Guanajuato

812 N. Thompson St., Suite 6, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bottled water stored in the ice container.

Washington Regional Medical Center

3215 N. Northhills Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The handwashing sink in the coffee shop is blocked by shelving that has a hook for a coat and purse. In addition, boxes were blocking access to the sink.

Nov. 2

Asian Amigo Supermarket

2201 S. Thompson St., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: Product prepared with soy beans (dessert) and another cooked product with eggs and vegetables do not have date marked. Food items are prepared and packaged on site, and they are in a refrigerator for customer self-service. Packaged cooked rice and packaged chicken with salad do not have a time marked, they use time as a public health control.

Noncritical violations: Floor in walk-in cooler is not clean. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Boba Cafe & More

107 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Chemical sanitizer is not available.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Buffalo Wild Wings

6938 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Multiple food items sitting out on the food preparation tables were at 45-50 degrees, food was being prepped for dinner service. Foods being prepared for the next meal shall be made and put promptly into cold holding.

Noncritical violations: A large amount of tiles are broken or missing. No manager food safety certification has been taken.

Comfort Suites

1099 Rieff St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator lacks a thermometer. No sign of a food safety manager certificate in the building.

Cowgirls Espresso

731 S. Razorback Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wrapped assorted muffins for customer self-service lack required labels.

Harps-Deli/Bakery

1007 Jones Road, Springdale

Critical violations: The hot holding unit is holding foods at 112 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps-Food Store

1007 Jones Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Multiple areas around the store need to be cleaned, the ice cream freezer bottom and the milk cooler floor.

Los Alamos Market

503 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: Gelatina three leches, salsa verde, cheesecake, pasta salad, food items prepared Sunday (10/31/2021) do not have a date marked. Packaged food on site such as cheese and pasta salad do not have a required label.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Retail food permit expired 09/30/2021.

Sunrise Donuts

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Observed no handwashing sign in the public restroom.

Noncritical violations: Both restrooms lack a trash can with cover.

Washington County Jail

1155 W. Clydesdale Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: One of the two handwashing sinks in the food preparation area lacks hand cleanser available.

Noncritical violations: One of the food employees is wearing a bracelet. A large knife for food preparation is stored in a container of chemical sanitizing solution between uses.

Washington County Juvenile Center

885 W. Clydesdale Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Wingstop

1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit expired 8/31/2021.

Yen Store

2257 Old Wire Road, Suite 7, Springdale

Critical violations: Food preparation area has cockroaches.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Nov. 3

American Legion Post 27

1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit expired 11/30/2020.

Braich Arrow Express

1398 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The ice machine had black residue on ice shoot. Manager has not taken the food safety manager course.

Casey's General Store

1037 Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: Gravy being held at 115 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held hot at 135 degrees or above. Walk-in cooler holding at 45 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Casey's

2100 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

El Mazatleco Bar and Mexican Grill

4111 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Facility offers ceviche of fish (raw frozen fish).

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Feed and Folly

110 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A pitcher containing water is in one of the two handwashing sink basins. A container of quinoa stored in the walk in refrigerator is date marked 10/27/21.

Noncritical violations: Outdoor meat smoker lacks screening. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open. Manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.

Gusano's Chicago Style Pizzeria

1094 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The manager has not completed the food safety for managers course.

Kyoto Hibachi Express

1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Yum yum sauce stored in a soy sauce container on the floor, manager stated the sauce was made this morning and was held at temperature of 43 degrees. Yum yum sauce stored in to-go containers on the shelf for purchase.

Noncritical violations: None

Mission Networks-Dining Hall-Ecclesia College

9653 Nations Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: Hamburger patties and cut melon stored in refrigerator without date marks.

Noncritical violations: Food workers are not wearing hair restraints.

Sam's Club-Deli/Bakery

3801 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Paper towels were not installed to dispense through the dispensing tube at two deli sinks. The walk-in cooler in the deli area had a buildup of ice around tubing that was dripping.

Sam's Club-Food Store

3801 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several cans of baby formula were dented on the seal.

Sky Vue Lodge

22822 U.S. 71 North, Winslow

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Women's latrine does not have handwashing sign.

Teeny Tiny Preschool

10 S. Willow Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 10/30/2021. Food manager certification has not been attained.

Nov. 4

Casey's General Store

2031 Stokenbury Road, Elkins

Critical violations: (Left hand) Flip top refrigerator ambient temperature is 52 degrees, chicken salad 52 degrees, shredded lettuce, cheese and all other foods are at 48-49 degrees. Flip top refrigerator is not maintaining 41-degree maximum food storage temperature.

Noncritical violations: None

Daylight Donuts

2030 Arkansas 74 East, Elkins

Critical violations: Precooked sausage stored in food preparation area and placed back into refrigerator between orders, containers lack discard time marking.

Noncritical violations: None

Lee School

400 Quandt Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: 148 degrees is temperature marked for thermometer passed through dishwashing.

Noncritical violations: Manufacture Operation Instruction: Wash at 160 degrees, rinse at 165 degrees, final rinse at 180 degrees. Temperature indicated in thermometer of equipment are: wash at 142 degrees, rinse at 140 degrees, and final rinse at 185 degrees.

Lil Hands Daycare

10088 S. Whitehouse Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: For manual warewashing, chlorine was added to wash water, then dishes were rinsed and air dried. The proper procedure for warewashing shall be wash, rinse, chemical sanitize and air dry.

Noncritical violations: None

Rib Crib

1120 Mathias Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The seals for the freezer are not working, the freezer has a buildup of frost causing the freezer door not to close. The hood vent has plastic wrapped over the air exchange to prevent air from blowing over the food. Can opener knife is dirty. Knobs of the hand washing sink by the smoker is dirty as well as the back wall behind the sink, several handles have food residues on it. Handwashing sink pipes are wrapped in duct tape.

Sunset Grill and BBQ

3418 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Walk-in cooler has multiple food items unprotected. Food preparation table covered in food residues that were not fresh. Food in walk-in cooler has a date of 10/19/2021. Grease collecting on the floor below the oven.

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths were observed on the floor below the grill. There is gray water pooling on the floor in multiple spots.

Nov. 5

Cargill Unit A & B

730 E. Randall Road, Springdale

Critical violations: There is cooked turkey in the refrigerator prepared 10/29.

Noncritical violations: Inside of ice machine lacks cleaning. Unit A: food preparation area, some part of the floor is not smooth and easy to clean. Unit A and B: some areas of ceiling are not clean. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

China Cafe

2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suite 16, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint for their head.

Happy Hollow Elementary School

2175 Peppervine Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: One of the three hand washing sinks in the food preparation area does not have hand drying towels. Mechanical ware-washer rinse gauge indicated 178/179 degrees and the rinse temperature on the thermometer placed inside the machine indicated 149/150 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

La Chispa Del Sabor

701 N. Thompson St., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: Chopped fruit and vegetables have temperature above 41 degrees: strawberries, cucumber, watermelon at 46 degrees and mango at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Logan's Roadhouse

3611 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several bar drink utensils are stored in a container of soda water between uses. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Marco's Pizza

3637 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Two of three handwashing sinks lack soap. Pizza sauce is at 72 degrees. If the interaction of pH and AW values indicate the pizza sauce is non TCS food, it lacks update documentation.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a bracelet (he prepares pizzas). Rubber seal of door in small prep-table lacks repair. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Rolling Smoke Texas BBQ

40 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification has not been attained through an accredited program.

Sabrositoz

2001 Bluebird Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Sammich Love

107 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Spray bottles with chemical product do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: They are using chlorine as a chemical sanitizer, test strips are not available. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Retail food permit has expired.

Sassafras Springs Vineyard

6461 E. Guy Terry Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employees lack hair and beard protection. Plastic forks are stored with the handle down, for customer self-service. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Nov. 6

AQ Chicken Razorback Stadium

285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: No paper towels at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 1 -- Dunkin Donuts, 2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers, 1049 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville; Harps-Food Store, 1189 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville; Leaf Tea House, 240 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Nov. 2 -- Lifesource International Inc., 602 S. School Ave., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Nov. 3 -- Fujisan Sushi (Inside Sam's Club), 3081 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville; George Elementary School, 2878 S. Powell St., Springdale; Sam's Club-Cafe, 3801 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville; The Buttered Biscuit, 1754 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Willis Shaw Elementary, 4337 Grimsley Road, Springdale

Nov. 4 -- Casey's General Store, 4751 W. Don Tyson Parkway, Springdale; Fujisan, 1517 S. 56th St., Springdale; Tequila Bar & Grill Restaurant, 2085 N. Center St., Building A, Elkins

Nov. 5 -- Bike Rack Brewing Co., 205 E. Johnson Ave., Springdale

Nov. 6 -- Hog Wild Barbeque-J Bar, 285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; Pizza, 285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; Razorback Stadium-Food, 285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; Razorback Stadium-South Kitchen, P.O. Box 777, Fayetteville