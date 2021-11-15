Weevils take out SAU in key win

MAGNOLIA, Ark. -- The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team played its final game of the 2021 season Saturday; putting together a dominant 73-37 victory over Southern Arkansas University.

With the win, the Weevils leave SAU with not only a win to end the season, but as the winner of the Battle of the Timberlands. UAM finished the 2021 season 5-6 in the Great American Conference, while SAU falls to 4-7.

The first quarter didn't see much scoring action from either side of the field. The Muleriders started with the ball and were able to drive the football 54 yards down the field for a touchdown on their very first drive. The Weevils were unable to retaliate, having to punt in four downs on their very first possession. Throughout the remainder of the quarter, UAM and SAU would have a combined six possessions, but neither team was able to add any more points to the board.

During the second quarter, the Muleriders were beginning to run away with the game. The Muleriders would kick a field goal and recover a kickoff fumble, resulting in a touchdown to give them a 17-0 lead. UAM, however, would follow-up with 21-0 point run as the first half came to an end.

The third quarter was one of the most dominant quarters of the season for UAM. On their first drive of the half, the Weevils would drive the ball 51 yards for a touchdown, giving them a 28-17. SAU would get the ball back, but a forced fumble by Michael McCorvey would give UAM control of the football once more. Demilon Brown completed a pass to LaCedric Smith for a 63 yard Boll Weevil Touchdown, giving Monticello a 35-17 lead.

Four straight downs is all it took for the Weevils to get the ball right back from the Muleriders. They would follow-up with a 40 yard pass from Brown to C.J. Parham, taking the ball to the SAU 2 yard line. The Weevils scored once again, giving them a 42-17 lead. Monticello would go on to score another touchdown and kick a field goal in the quarter, heading into the 4th with a 52-17 lead.

The fourth quarter began with UAM scoring a touchdown on the very first play. The Weevils scored two more touchdowns during the quarter, ending the game with a 73-37 win over SAU.

Brown threw five touchdowns for UAM and rushed for 66 yards, contributing to 529 total yards of offense. Chris Smith Jr. also rushed for 71 yards.

Parham, LaCedric Smith and DeAndre Washington led the Weevil receiving core as Parham and Washington each caught six passes for 188 and 89 yards respectively, and combined for three touchdowns. Smith caught five passes for 107 yards, including a touchdown.

Defensively, Justin Legier and Kaytron Allen led the team, each with double digit tackles.

Angel Quiroga also sets a new UAM football record going 10 for 10 in field goals. This also ties the GAC single game individual record for most field goals.

"Our players and coaches earned this win today," said Coach Hud Jackson. "I am so proud to bring the trophy back home. Lots to look forward to! Eat'em Up!"