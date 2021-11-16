ADA-accessible fishing pier, kayak launch now open to public in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The city hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday for its newly installed ADA Accessible Fishing Pier and Kayak Launch feature at City Lake Park.

Mayor Judy Nation welcomed attendees during a brief ceremony, in which she thanked several individuals, including citizen Bob Hollaway who was instrumental in bringing the idea to the city board's attention, and many sponsors who are listed on a sign at the launch site.

"The park is a better place because of it," Nation said.

City Board director David Allen also recognized City Administrator Phillip Patterson for his research on the facility.

"His research convinced the board," Allen said of Patterson.

Following a ceremonial ribbon cutting with the Siloam Springs City Board and another ribbon cutting with sponsors, members of the Arkansas Canoe Club and other kayak enthusiasts gave demonstrations on how the facility works.

Visual signs at the site also give instructions on how to properly use the facility.

The facility was designed and built for people with disabilities, according to a sign at the launch site.

All visitors are welcome to utilize the facility; however, priority is to be given to people with disabilities, the sign says.

The total cost of the facility was $126,690, according to Holland Hayden, city communication manager. The amount of donations received was $53,250, Hayden said.

Sponsors listed on the sign at City Lake include Arvest Bank, Grand River Dam Authority, Simmons Foods, La-Z-Boy, American Legion Post 29 and Family, Pete and Pat Allen Family, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, Victory Service Dog Ranch, Phat Tire Bike Shop, Centennial Bank, Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, John Brown University, Siloam Springs KIA Memorial Committee, Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs, Rausch Coleman Homes, Rissler Homes, Rotary Club of Siloam Springs, Courtyard Apartments, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 and MegaByte Computer Center.

For more information about the facility or for issues related to the use of the facility, call Parks and Recreation at 479-524-5779 during normal business hours. After hours, call the Police Department nonemergency line at 479-524-4118.