Mountain Home, circa 1950: The coming of massive impoundments on the White River saw small businesses open up to serve the hordes of fishermen and tourists who found their way to the once remote and impoverished Baxter County. One such was the little store at Lawson's Resort. In addition to "Purex, Campbell's soup" the chalkboard reads, "yes we have ... Oleo, bologna, liver squares," among other things.

