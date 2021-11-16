Arkansas covid cases up by 814, largest single-day jump in over a month; hospitalizations down

The uptick in Arkansas' new coronavirus cases continued on Tuesday as the state's count rose by 814, the largest single-day jump in more than a month.



After not changing a day earlier, however, the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state fell to its lowest level in almost five months.



The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 13, to 8,592.



Larger by 200 than the increase a week earlier, the increase in cases on Tuesday was the first one-day rise since Oct. 9 that topped 800.



The average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period rose to 532, its highest level since the week ending Oct. 20.



After falling a day earlier, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 330, to 5,115, as new cases outpaced recoveries and deaths.



Despite the increase in cases, the number of people hospitalized with the virus fell by six, to 276, its lowest level since June 20.



The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators, however, rose for the third day in a row, going from 59 as of Monday to 63.



After falling a day earlier, the number of patients in intensive care rose by three, to 122.



The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied fell by 10, to 94, with covid-19 patients continuing to make up about 12% of all the people in intensive care.



Meanwhile, at 9,912, the increase in the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered was smaller by more than 3,600 than the increase a week earlier.



Third doses, including booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, made up almost 53% of the most recent increase.



The tally of first doses rose by 2,985, which was down by more than 1,400 compared to the increase a week earlier.



The number of children age 5-11 who had received first doses rose by 915.



That brought to 12,312 the total number of children in that age group who have received shots since they became eligible for the vaccine earlier this month.



After rising a day earlier, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 9,912, dropping below 10,000 for the first time since the seven-day period ending Nov. 10.



The average for first doses, which was at a two-month high as of Monday, fell to 3,297.