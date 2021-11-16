BB gun found in student's bag at Mills High School

Authorities confiscated a BB gun from a student at Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School on Tuesday, the Pulaski County Special School District communications director said.



The school was not placed on lockdown and the unidentified student was referred to the Pulaski County sheriff’s office, said Jessica Duff, executive director of communications for the school district.



The student is 14 years old, said Lt. Cody Burk, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.



Around 12:50 p.m., a school security officer contacted a Pulaski County deputy working at the school, telling her there was a student with a gun in his backpack, Burk said.



The deputy met with the student who made the report, who said the student in question had shown him the weapon during a lunch break, but had not threatened him with it, Burk said. The weapon was wrapped in a black-and-white bandanna.



The student in question was taken to the office, where officials confirmed that it was a BB gun, Duff said.



The teen’s mother was notified and he was removed from campus, Burk said. Because he did not threaten anyone with it, no charges will be filed and the school will handle disciplinary action, he said.