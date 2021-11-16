Chancellor's chief of staff named at UALR

Shari Erwin, a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been named the chancellor's chief of staff.

Erwin, 49, will serve as the primary liaison to the office of UALR Chancellor Christina Drale and assist in areas of communication, planning and preparation, project management, among other administrative responsibilities.

Before becoming chief of staff at UALR, Erwin worked at Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee for nine years, leading the branding and communications strategy. She was a member of the president's cabinet and handled institutional event planning and managed special projects and initiatives on behalf of the president.

Earlier, she worked as a lecturer in the Department of Rhetoric and Writing as well as the web communications coordinator in the Office of Communications and Marketing at UALR, supporting student recruitment efforts and advertising campaigns through storytelling and digital media engagement.

She also spent more than a decade in television, working as director of emerging technologies and research for FOX 16. Erwin was the director of marketing and technology for Publishing Concepts, where she worked as editor of a national magazine for accredited college nursing programs.

Erwin has a bachelor's degree in English from Missouri Southern State University and a master's degree in Technical and Professional Writing from UALR.

Her annual salary is $90,000, a UALR spokeswoman said.