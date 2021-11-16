Crawford County JPs voice support for dispatch building project

Crawford County Dispatchers

There are 12 dispatchers currently working in Crawford County. These are divided between four agencies: the Van Buren and Alma police departments, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s consolidated call center that has yet to be put in place.

Source: Joanie Best, director of 911 communications for Crawford County

VAN BUREN -- Crawford County will look into building a new facility for its emergency dispatchers in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.

The Crawford County Quorum Court approved a resolution expressing support for making a request for proposals to determine the feasibility of such a facility at its regular meeting Monday.

This comes after the Crawford County American Rescue Plan Committee approved a more than $1.07 million proposal by Joanie Best, the county's director of 911 communications, to build a new facility for the county emergency communications center Nov. 2. This was despite concerns by committee members Roger Atwell and Jason Cox poised about the proposal's cost.

County Judge Dennis Gilstrap said Monday his main reason for putting forward this resolution was to give the county time to reach out for proposals from architects and get a "solid" number for how much a facility that fits the county's needs would cost.

Best previously told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the county is consolidating its 911 system in accordance with legislation passed in 2019.

Best wrote in her application for the American Rescue Plan funds that this will mean the county's three call centers -- located at the county sheriff's office and Van Buren and Alma police departments -- will be folded into one center housed at the Sheriff's Office and jail. However, none of the call centers were designed for social distancing and ventilation due to being built before the pandemic.

A new building, which would be located on land the county owns next to the sheriff's office, would provide a replacement facility that has improved separation from the public and jail, as well as proper ventilation, according to Best.

The Quorum Court also approved ordinances concerning other proposals to which the American Rescue Plan Committee gave the green light. One of these was an ordinance appropriating more than $1.09 million in American Rescue Plan funds for premium pay for essential county employees and elected officials.

The ordinance states this premium pay applies to eligible county employees who were employed by the county in the timeframe from Jan. 27, 2020 to May 31, 2021 and have continued working through Monday. These employees had to have worked physically in office and delivering services to the public at least 10 months through this period. Premium pay does not apply to vacation and sick time, as well as working from home.

Each full- and part-time employee who meets these qualifications will get $4.25 per hour gross premium pay for that period, according to the ordinance. This means full-time employees working at least 1,600 hours will receive $6,800 gross pay while part-time employees will receive $3,400. In addition, all elected officials will get $7,500 and Quorum Court justices of the peace will get $2,000.

Other ordinances the Quorum Court approved Monday included one appropriating $62,405 in American Rescue Plan funds to allow the county Election Commission to buy 43 new poll books and another appropriating $99,827.59 in these funds to allow the county coroner to purchase a new transport vehicle.

Each of these ordinances were amended to include that the American Rescue Plan funds involved wouldn't be disbursed until the county is compliant with requirements set forth in the Code of Federal Regulations for all federal grant monies.

"All federal grant money requires specific accounting principles to be in place before the funds are disbursed to make sure that they were used appropriately," County Attorney Jacob Howell said after the meeting. "And so we passed them with those amendments just to make sure that Crawford County's meeting those requirements."

Howell said while the county believes it is likely in compliance, it wants to ensure this is the case before disbursing the American Rescue Plan monies to avoid the possibility of the federal government asking for some of it back. He said he would anticipate the county knowing one way or the other within the next month.

The Crawford County Treasurer's Office has said the county is due to receive more than $12.2 million in American Rescue Plan money between this and next year. It received more than $6.14 million in May.