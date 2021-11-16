Do the math

FAYETTEVILLE -- Here's a notion: If the Arkansas Razorbacks had converted their 2-point try with no time remaining at Ole Miss, guess who would control their own path to the SEC Championship Game?

That's right. Sam Pittman's University of Arkansas team would.

That's a stunning concept for a program that snapped a 20-game SEC losing streak a little more than a year ago. Of course it is not reality, but with two games remaining, the No. 25 Razorbacks (7-3, 3-3 SEC) still have a mathematical shot at playing for the title for the first time since 2006.

That last SEC Championship Game appearance was prior to Nick Saban's return to the league at Alabama, and that's the two-ton elephant that has been standing in the Razorbacks' path most often these past 15 years.

The No. 2 Crimson Tide (9-1, 5-1 SEC) are also the immediate threat to Arkansas' three-game wining streak, as the teams square off Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala, at 2:30 p.m. Central.

It would take a very unlikely scenario for Arkansas to reach the title game and a rematch with No. 1 Georgia, starting with a win Saturday against Alabama, which has won 14 games in a row in the series. The Crimson Tide would also have to lose the Iron Bowl and one of two other scenarios would have to play out involving Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

Pittman had an interesting take when he was asked about five SEC West teams still being alive in the division title hunt.

"What's hard is when you get to Week 11 and you look at your schedule, what you've played," Pittman said. "It's hard to be in that conversation, which we are in a distance.

"This has got to happen, this has got to happen, this has got to happen. But it's very hard to do, and you have to give the credit to the kids. ... But to be alive in Week 11 in a mathematical situation, it's hard to do and I'm happy that we have that opportunity."

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Hogs have a 0.1% chance of winning the West.

Alabama Coach Nick Saban extended more than lip service to the Razorbacks at his Monday news conference.

"Sam Pittman has done a fantastic job, I think, with his team in the two years that he's been there," Saban said. "They're probably improved as much from last year to this year as anybody in the country.

"They've had some great wins over some very good SEC teams. And they've got really good players. They play well together. They play winning football."

Saban, Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III and defensive end Phidarian Mathis conducted media interviews Monday, and none of the three was asked one question pertaining to the Razorbacks.

Arkansas has a 20-10 win over Texas A&M, the only team to beat the Crimson Tide this season in a 41-38 upset at College Station, Texas, on Oct. 9.

The teams have four common opponents thus far: LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide is 3-1 against those teams, while the Razorbacks are 2-2.

Pittman and his staff had the benefit of taking notes on both Alabama and LSU when they were breaking down tape of the Tide's 20-14 win over the Tigers in preparation for last week's win at LSU.

"It was an advantage to us a little bit because they played each other two weeks ago and you're watching tape, you're writing down notes as you're watching tape on both sides," Pittman said. "Part of that, maybe a little kickstart. ... That helped us a little bit."

Alabama has the added bonus of a day game last Saturday, a chance to rest starters for large parts of a 59-3 win over New Mexico State and no travel either last weekend or this weekend.

"We know they have an outstanding team," Pittman said. "A lot of talent everywhere on all levels on defense. ... They're just deep everywhere on defense."