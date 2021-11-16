Federal officials visit Little Rock as part of White House 'community confidence' tour

Officials from the administration of President Joe Biden were in Little Rock on Monday for a visit that touched on the covid-19 pandemic as well as efforts to stem community-based violence.

Their visit was conducted as part of a White House tour of communities nationwide.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who was originally listed in the lineup of speakers for a Monday morning news conference at Stephens Elementary tied to the visit, was absent from the event.

His spokeswoman, Stephanie Jackson, told reporters Scott was scheduled to be in Washington, D.C., to attend a White House event for Biden to sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"He sends his regrets, of course, but is thrilled to represent our city in the nation's capital as Little Rock stands to receive tens of millions of dollars for roads, bridges, broadband -- which is even a need here in Little Rock -- and so much more, of course," Jackson said.

Officials at the news conference spoke to reporters outside the doors of the elementary school's library media center. Inside, a covid-19 vaccine clinic had been arranged by the Arkansas Department of Health and Kavanaugh Pharmacy.

Little Rock's Chief Equity Officer Dionne Jackson told reporters that they were excited about the presence of the visiting officials on their multicity tour.

"Throughout our day today, it is our hope that they will gain valuable information regarding the impacts of covid-19 on our community and the ways in which we have collaborated to support and protect our residents," Jackson said.

Dr. Cameron Webb, a White House senior policy adviser for covid-19 equity and a former Virginia congressional candidate, said the administration's "community confidence" visits started this summer in the context of covid-19 vaccinations.

However, "we really quickly learned and saw just how important it was to put the covid response effort, and yes, the vaccination effort, in its proper community context," Webb said.

He recalled visiting a barbershop in one city where a man said that while he did not know anyone who had died of covid-19 in the last few weeks, he knew several young people who had been murdered amid community violence.

During their tour, officials begin by asking leaders about the core issues important to the community and how they can put the pandemic in that context, Webb said.

Like other cities across the country, Little Rock has struggled with an increase in violent crime. The count of homicides in Little Rock in 2021 is on track to be the highest in years.

Theron Pride, a deputy associate attorney general with the U.S. Department of Justice, said at the news conference that "it's not only about the covid-19 pandemic -- we know far too many jurisdictions, cities, are dealing with the epidemic of gun violence."

He referred to the presence of Jonathan Ross, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, at the event, explaining that officials can focus on the often small group of individuals driving the violence, "but that in and of itself is not enough."

Pride added, "Many communities need resources and additional supports."

He said Justice Department leaders have sought to reinvigorate the focus on the individuals driving the violence as well as the community aspects that fuel violence.

Based on the conversation officials had Monday morning, "it's clear that it's not just about individuals having access to weapons," Pride said. "It's about individuals not having access to being able to meet their needs."

Hunger, the absence of social support and the effects of the pandemic on parents -- such as the loss of loved ones or jobs -- have contributed to the problem, Pride suggested.

But he referenced partnerships at work in Little Rock and argued progress is being made in the city.

Following Pride's remarks, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey addressed reporters as well as Ross; Aayliah Samuel, deputy assistant secretary for local, state and national engagement at the U.S. Department of Education; Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore; and the Arkansas Department of Health's director of the Office of Health Equity and HIV Elimination, Michelle Smith.

Samuel told reporters that, as a former elementary-school principal, the handling of school re-openings across the nation has been fascinating to see.

The Biden administration emphasized early the importance of reopening schools and access to in-person learning five days a week, she said.

Nationwide, 97% of schools are open because of efforts to ensure that educators and parents are vaccinated and mitigation strategies are in place, Samuel said.

She said that "it's not only important to make sure that we are returning to in-person schools and schools are open, but that they remain open."

Samuel said she was happy to be able to travel to Little Rock, explaining that she had the chance to talk to some parents at the Stephens vaccine clinic.

She said that "these youth and child vaccinations will be so critical to ensuring that schools can remain open."