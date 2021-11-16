Fort Smith pedestrian fatally struck by car, police say

A 60-year-old man died after he was struck by a car in Fort Smith on Monday evening, according to police.

A 2008 Toyota Prius was traveling east on Kinkead Avenue at its intersection with Melrose Avenue when he struck Jose Luis Garcia of Fort Smith just before 7:20 p.m., according to a preliminary report from the city’s police department. Garcia died as a result, the report states.

The driver told police that, due to oncoming headlights, he could not see Garcia in the road, according to authorities.

Police described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 554 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.



