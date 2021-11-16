Grants promote healthy mouths

Neighbor to Neighbor was one of several nonprofits in the state to receive a grant from the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation, according to a news release.

Eighteen Arkansas nonprofit and community organizations will receive individual grants ranging from $5,000 to $30,000 for community-focused oral health initiatives. Awarded through the Foundation's annual Community Grants Program, the funding will benefit tens of thousands of Arkansans, mainly low-income, uninsured and underserved residents.

"Oral health is vital to overall health and quality of life," said Chrissy Chatham, the Foundation'sexecutive director. "But many Arkansans lack equitable access to dental care and oral health education and suffer from painful tooth decay or gum disease as a result. These grants will help restore healthy smiles. The difference can change lives."

The 2022 Community Grants will support projects that offer educational programs, preventive measures or treatment services related to oral health. The funds, a total of $392,277, will be distributed in January 2022. Organizations receiving a total of $113,920 for programs with a primary focus on oral health education include:

• Arkansas Foodbank, Central Arkansas

• Baptist Health Foundation, Central Arkansas

• Carter's Crew, Central Arkansas

• Hispanic Community Services, Inc., Northeast Arkansas

• Pulaski County Youth Services, Central Arkansas

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas, Central Arkansas

Organizations receiving a total of $55,000 for projects with a primary focus on preventative measures include:

• Little Rock School District, Central Arkansas

• Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., Southeast Arkansas

• Special Olympics Arkansas, Central Arkansas

Organizations receiving a total of $223,357 for projects with a primary focus on dental treatment services include:

• CARTI Foundation, Central Arkansas

• Community Dental Clinic, Northwest Arkansas

• Mainline Health Systems, Inc., Southeast Arkansas

• River City Ministry of Pulaski County, Central Arkansas

• Samaritan Community Center, Northwest Arkansas

• Shared Beginnings, Northwest Arkansas

• UA Little Rock Children International, Central Arkansas

• University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Foundation, Central Arkansas

• WelcomeHealth, Northwest Arkansas

Each year, the Community Grant program seeks to improve the oral health of Arkansans through community partnerships by funding oral health education, preventive services and/or treatment for underserved individuals of all ages, ethnicities, genders, and socio-economic statuses in Arkansas. Grants of up to $30,000 are available for eligible organizations and are awarded based on the applicants' ability to meet any of the four funding goals of the Foundation: support low-cost clinics; provide oral health educational opportunities; service connecting organizations, and incorporate oral health into broader social determinants of health.

Applications are typically accepted in mid-summer, with selections made in November and grant funds issued in January.