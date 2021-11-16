HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as playoffs continue

In some ways, the first week of the high school football playoffs is one of the worst weeks of the season.
Many of the best teams have byes. Of the games played, a lot of them are mismatches.
There were no major upsets last week. It gets more interesting this Friday night.
Here are the updated rankings following the first week of the playoffs:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Fayetteville
- Conway
- Pulaski Academy
- Bentonville
- Benton
- Camden Fairview
- Shiloh Christian
- Greenbrier
- North Little Rock
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Fayetteville
- Conway
- Bentonville
- North Little Rock
CLASS 6A
- Benton
- Little Rock Parkview
- El Dorado
- Greenwood
- Lake Hamilton
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Camden Fairview
- Greenbrier
- White Hall
- Nettleton
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Joe T. Robinson
- Warren
- Stuttgart
- Arkadelphia
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- McGehee
- Booneville
- Charleston
- Harding Academy
CLASS 2A
- Bigelow
- McCrory
- Clarendon
- Hazen
- Des Arc