HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as playoffs continue

In some ways, the first week of the high school football playoffs is one of the worst weeks of the season.

Many of the best teams have byes. Of the games played, a lot of them are mismatches.

There were no major upsets last week. It gets more interesting this Friday night.

Here are the updated rankings following the first week of the playoffs:

OVERALL

Bryant Fayetteville Conway Pulaski Academy Bentonville Benton Camden Fairview Shiloh Christian Greenbrier North Little Rock





CLASS 7A

Bryant Fayetteville Conway Bentonville North Little Rock





CLASS 6A

Benton Little Rock Parkview El Dorado Greenwood Lake Hamilton





CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Camden Fairview Greenbrier White Hall Nettleton





CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson Warren Stuttgart Arkadelphia





CLASS 3A

Prescott McGehee Booneville Charleston Harding Academy





CLASS 2A

Bigelow McCrory Clarendon Hazen Des Arc











