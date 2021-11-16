Sections
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as playoffs continue

by Rex Nelson | Today at 12:01 p.m.
Cabot wide receiver Braden Jay (right) tries to fend off Springdale Har-Ber’s Sutton Reeh in a first-round playoff game Friday at Panther Stadium in Cabot. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1113shbchs/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

In some ways, the first week of the high school football playoffs is one of the worst weeks of the season.

Many of the best teams have byes. Of the games played, a lot of them are mismatches.

There were no major upsets last week. It gets more interesting this Friday night.

Here are the updated rankings following the first week of the playoffs: 

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Fayetteville
  3. Conway
  4. Pulaski Academy
  5. Bentonville
  6. Benton
  7. Camden Fairview
  8. Shiloh Christian
  9. Greenbrier
  10. North Little Rock


CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Fayetteville
  3. Conway
  4. Bentonville
  5. North Little Rock


CLASS 6A

  1. Benton
  2. Little Rock Parkview
  3. El Dorado
  4. Greenwood
  5. Lake Hamilton


CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Camden Fairview
  3. Greenbrier
  4. White Hall
  5. Nettleton


CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Joe T. Robinson
  3. Warren
  4. Stuttgart
  5. Arkadelphia


CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. McGehee
  3. Booneville
  4. Charleston
  5. Harding Academy


CLASS 2A

  1. Bigelow
  2. McCrory
  3. Clarendon
  4. Hazen
  5. Des Arc




