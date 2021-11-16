I-30 widening project to shut interstate lanes in LR, NLR

Construction work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will continue this week, requiring lane closures, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said Monday.

The 30 Crossing project, as the agency calls it, will include widening a 6.7-mile corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock to 10 lanes and replacing the bridge over the Arkansas River.

The latest work will require the following, weather permitting:

Daytime closures

(9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

• I-30 eastbound right shoulder at Roosevelt Road in Little Rock.

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 3rd and 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Second, Third, and Fourth Street intersections (single-lane closures), with River Market Avenue and Rock Street in Little Rock. There will be flagging operations.

• Mahlon Martin Street and sidewalks (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and 3rd Street in Little Rock. There will be a detour sign.

• Broadway (single-lane closures) between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock.

Overnight closures

(8 p.m.-5 a.m.)

• I-30 (single and double-lane closures) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock.

• I-30/I-40 ramps or lanes (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock. This includes the full closure of the I-30 eastbound exit to JFK Boulevard/Arkansas 107.

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock. There will be a detour sign.

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Broadway (single-lane closures) between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock.

24-hour closures

• River Market Avenue (full closure) between Second and Third streets in Little Rock, and Second Street eastbound (full closure) between River Market Avenue and Sherman Street. There will be a detour sign.

• Riverfront Drive (head-to-head traffic pattern) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock. A single lane of westbound traffic has temporarily shifted into the eastbound lanes.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, according to the agency.