I feel bad for emergency funds. Really, they can't win. They have to sit there in low rate interest-bearing accounts while their counterparts in equity mutual funds have historically risen in double digits. It's hard not to feel pressure and angst to do more.





But when they ask the question, "Can't I do more?" we answer, "Sorry, you can't." That's been our response and we have not wavered from it.

The job of the emergency fund is to be there in an emergency. A lot of people who invest their emergency funds may be signaling that they can time their emergencies.

"We have two stable jobs, our kids are happy and well adjusted. Go ahead, Universe, bring it on," says no one, ever. It's never a good time for an emergency, and we get little warning. Cancer diagnoses, car accidents, job losses typically come out of nowhere. Hence the word emergency.

You know what else comes out of nowhere? A global pandemic.

Just like we can't time emergencies to be more convenient in our lives, we also can't time emergencies to coincide with market timing. Take the pandemic. If you lost your job in March 2020, would you want to look to your stock portfolio in your brokerage account that's down over 30% to handle that emergency? Doing so would have locked in major losses if you'd sold to cover your unemployment. And most people don't even have brokerage accounts. If they sold from a retirement plan, even with a covid distribution, they would have felt serious financial ramifications.

What about a Home Equity Line of Credit, or HELOC? Typically, if you have more than 15% equity in your home, then banks are very happy to allow you to borrow up to that amount and pay it back over long periods. The only problem? Banks can freeze a HELOC without warning. That seems too precarious for me. There is also that interest issue as you pay down the HELOC.

When covid-19 hit, emergency funds knew their assignment and were standing at the ready. Emergency funds all over the country insulated finances from sudden job losses as so many people were furloughed with little notice.

We finally understood the nuance and art of our emergency fund, and we got comfortable with having a significant amount of cash sitting in a boring savings account effectively losing money to inflation.

Until now.

Let me introduce you to a sleepy bond that has been around a long time, but you may not be aware of it.

The I-Bond, or "Series I Savings Bonds" is a savings bond you can buy directly from the federal government. You give the government money, and they pay you an interest rate that is set semi-annually. We bought these for ourselves earlier this year when they were paying 3.5% interest. I remember my husband and me nerding out on that interest rate, especially after rates on our "high yield" savings account with American Express had plummeted from 2% down to 0.5%.

The government last week just announced the interest rate on an I Bond -- 7.2%. There might be a very narrow window where this boring old bond is suddenly looking interesting. Like NKOTB comeback interesting -- if I must (New Kids on the Block).

WAIT! Don't put that iPad down and pour your money into it yet. The devil is in these details.

The maximum purchase if you buy electronically (not the paper bond) is $10,000 per person per year.

Now the fine print.

Your money is locked up for 1 year. You can't get it out. After that, if you take your money out within 5 years, you lose interest earned from the prior 3 months. After 5 years you can remove your money penalty free.

That 7.2% interest rates seems great right now, but the interest rate can fluctuate. It is a combination of two rates: a fixed rate (currently zero) that will never change for the life of the bond you buy plus a semi-annual inflation rate that will adjust every 6 months based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (hence the 7.2% rate that was just announced).

The problem with these bonds is when you buy them you won't know what the interest rate will be in 6 months. The upside is that inflation becomes less of a concern to these savings.

Having your money locked up for a year is another problem for an emergency fund. That's precisely the opposite of a savings instrument for an emergency fund. But after one year, is losing 3 months of interest if you must liquidate that money a problem? No. Not a big deal in the event of an emergency.

If you are just getting your emergency fund started, I do not recommend you buy these bonds as your entire emergency fund until you have at least three months of spending available in a savings account. Once you cross that threshold these could be an interesting place to hold emergency funds. Then you could transition a little at a time each year to make sure you have enough funds liquid in case of emergency.

We plan to buy these annually with money from our fully funded emergency fund over the next few years until our emergency fund is entirely transitioned to these bonds. But we also know that if savings account interest rates look more attractive we can switch the money back.

If you think the I-Bond is right for you, a little warning. The website looks like it was designed around the time of Y2K. Some have even described the website as looking like a scam. If you go to www.treasurydirect.gov then you are in the right place.

You will need to open an individual account but, heads up, you will need your Social Security number and driver's license. If you are opening this for you and a spouse at the same time, make sure to have everyone's info available. You will also need your bank account and routing number to electronically transfer your funds to purchase an I-Bond. Go to "open an individual account." Once you have completed the registration phase, they will email you your account number. Make sure you find that email or you won't be able to login. Also, pro tip -- the password can't be typed in when you login every time. You have to click the letters/numbers/symbols with your mouse! It is labor intensive if you have long, random passwords generated. So exercise patience.

After you get your account number simply log in and go to the "BuyDirect" tab. And in 5 minutes you could be the proud owner of one of these bonds. You can buy up to the $10,000 limit all at once, or they will even let you set up automatic purchases up to that amount over any interval (weekly, monthly, etc.).

In the end, for most people adding I-Bonds to an emergency fund strategy won't move the needle on overall finances the way investing in retirement does, so I urge you to maintain perspective. To me an I-Bond is a decent way to shield emergency funds from inflation concerns. Maybe give it a look then turn your attention back to the most important thing we can do in our lives: saving (enough) into our retirement accounts.

Disclaimer: This is general advice on an investment and not a recommendation to buy a particular investment. Remember that all investments carry inherent risk.

Sarah Catherine Gutierrez is founder, partner and CEO of Aptus Financial in Little Rock. She is also author of the book "But First, Save 10: The One Simple Money Move That Will Change Your Life," published by Et Alia Press. Contact her at sc@aptusfinancial.com.