Ideas for A&P spending spark lively discussion

Agencies can struggle when there's not enough money, but having too much can cause its own problems.

At the Advertising and Promotion Commission's finance committee meeting on Monday, board member William Moss noted that the agency had close to $1 million in the bank and that "people will come looking for it," as in look for ways to spend the A&P money if the A&P doesn't.

"We're here not to accumulate money," he said. "We're here to spend money."

Moss then suggested the possibility of using some of the A&P money to help pay for the property being considered by the city for a drag strip.

"It's just an idea," he said. "Not a recommendation."

Board member Lelan Stice questioned the drag strip idea.

"Is the drag strip inside the city limits?" Stice asked.

"Yes," Moss said.

"That is a tremendous amount of noise inside the city limits," Stice said, adding that he had been to a few car-race events. "Even with hearing protection, they are loud."

Stice also said operating a racetrack would be a significant undertaking.

"That's a very difficult business to develop and keep going," he said. "We're not on their circuit."

"It's nothing set in stone," Moss said. "But we've got a million dollars and we don't need to let it sit in the bank."

The person who took the most offense at the idea of handing over money for racetrack property, however, was Convention Center Director Joseph McCorvey, who said if there was extra money lying around, the Convention Center needs work.

"That's not what the A&P money is for," he said after the meeting. "A&P money is for maintaining and improving the Convention Center and not for a drag strip."

McCorvey said the Convention Center's boiler and air-conditioning and ventilation systems need work, and he estimated the cost at $5 million. "That's what the funds are supposed to be used for."

McCorvey said the A&P Commission had cut his funding by about $90,000, which amounted to almost 9%, adding that he wasn't invited to the meeting during which that reduction took place. He also said that quite likely, the A&P money could also be spent to help refurbish or replace the old Plaza Hotel to be connected to the Convention Center.

"To spend it on a drag strip would be asinine," McCorvey said.

The relationship between McCorvey and the A&P Commission has been strained. Some commissioners and Executive Director Sheri Storie have expressed frustration with the high percentage of overall A&P tax revenue the commission gives the Convention Center while the Convention Center brings in little money or tourism on its own. The counter to that stand comes from McCorvey, who has insisted that, if the Convention Center was better maintained and if there was a hotel attached to it, he could bring in significantly more revenue.

Storie said Monday that, if it were up to her, she would like the commission to spend some of the A&P money to support a project that would put Pine Bluff on several tourism trails. A proposal to support such a project, with a pledge of $1.5 million over seven years, has not been approved by the A&P Commission, even though the Pine Bluff City Council has supported the project in principle.

As for how the A&P has been able to bank $972,498, Storie gave several reasons. One was because Saracen Casino had been open about a year and revenue from that source was adding to the bottom line. Another was because the impact of covid-19 had diminished over the past year. And, finally, she said, revenue had been better because restaurants had continued to do well for the most part.

"We're waiting for a comeback from the hotels," Storie said.

The A&P Commission receives 2% from sales at restaurants and other prepared-food providers and 3% from lodging stays.