Gregory Cash, who helps run a food pantry in Lancaster, Ky., that feeds 400 seniors and 800 families a month was destroyed in an arson fire, pledged the pantry would continue its work even if food has to be distributed “off the back of my truck and trailer.”

Victoria, 44, the crown princess of Sweden, canceled plans for a two-day trip to the Netherlands because of its three-week partial lockdown prompted by a surge of covid-19 cases, which the Swedish royal household said would have affected all parts of her visit.

Pope Francis, in a letter to a writer for the Jesuit magazine “America,” paid tribute to Catholic priests, nuns and laypeople who helped care for people with HIV and AIDS during the early period of the epidemic in the U.S. “at great risk to their profession and reputation.”

Myah Autry, 32, a New York City woman who was charged two years ago with trespassing at the Bronx Zoo, is again being sought by police after cellphone video surfaced of a woman wearing a leopard-print shawl holding roses as she talked to a lion beside the exhibit’s moat.

Donald “Kirk” Hartle, 55, a Las Vegas businessman tied to a voter fraud claim featured by state Republicans in November 2020 as proof of tainted votes, will plead guilty to voting twice in the same election by submitting a ballot belonging to his wife, a Republican who died in 2017, prosecutors said.

Mary Talley Bowden, a Texas ear, nose and throat doctor, was suspended by Houston Methodist Hospital for spreading false information about covid-19 to patients and on social media, including opposition to vaccine mandates and promotion of the anti-parasite drug ivermectin.

Jerimyah Fortner, 20, of Beckley, W.Va., who prosecutors said recklessly handled an AR-15 rifle when he fatally shot an 18-year-old high school student, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Christopher Doll and his wife, Dawn Dimon, both 48 and New York City police officers, were arrested after roughing each other up during an off-duty fight over housecleaning in their Brooklyn home, police said.

Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida, wants to spend $25 million to repair Miami’s Freedom Tower, a building also known as the “Ellis Island of the South” where Cuban refugees got government help after fleeing the communist island.