Leaders of U.S., China meet in bid to ease tensions

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of China met Monday evening in a virtual summit as the United States seeks to engage in what the administration calls "intense competition" with China while preventing serious conflict.

Biden opened the meeting by saying the goal of the two world leaders should be to ensure that competition between the two superpowers "does not veer into conflict." Xi greeted the U.S. president as his "old friend" and echoed Biden's cordial tone in his own opening remarks, saying, "China and the United States need to increase communication and cooperation."

Since becoming president, Biden had previously spoken twice with Xi, but they have not met in person this year. Administration officials said the virtual meeting was meant to reassure both sides that misunderstandings and miscommunications would not lead to unintended clashes.

While the two leaders opened their meeting with friendly waves, they were meeting at a time of mounting tensions in the U.S.-China relationship. Biden has criticized Beijing for human-rights abuses against Uyghurs in northwest China, suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong, military aggression against the self-ruled island of Taiwan and more. Xi's deputies, meanwhile, have lashed out against the Biden White House for interfering in what they see as internal Chinese matters.

"It seems to be our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States to ensure that the competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended, rather than simple, straightforward competition," Biden said at the start of the meeting.

The call, which was initiated at Biden's request, reflected his administration's deep concern that the chances of keeping conflict at bay might be diminishing.

Members of Biden's team were guarded about what topics he intended to raise with Xi. The senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the meeting, broadly outlined a few of the issues that were likely to come up.

The two leaders know each other well, having traveled together when both were vice presidents.

"I stand ready to work with you, Mr. President, to build consensus, take active steps and move China-U.S. relations forward in a positive direction," Xi said.

The U.S. president was joined in the Roosevelt Room for the video call by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a handful of aides. Xi, for his part, was accompanied by Communist Party director Ding Xuexiang and a number of advisers.

Biden would have preferred to meet Xi in person, but the Chinese leader has not left his country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The White House floated the idea of a virtual meeting as the next best thing to allow for the two leaders to have a candid conversation about a wide range of strains in the relationship.

Also on the agenda were areas in which Chinese and American interests appeared to be aligned, including efforts to combat global warming. But the administration official said Biden would make clear to Xi that working to prevent climate change was not a "favor" to the United States, but rather a decision by China to act in its own best interests.

Chinese officials said in advance that Taiwan would be their top issue for the talks. Tensions have heightened as the Chinese military has dispatched an increasing number of fighter jets near the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

"The Taiwan issue concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as China's core interest," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday. "It is the most important and sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations."

The White House said Biden will abide by the long-standing U.S. "One China" policy, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Chinese military forces held exercises last week near Taiwan in response to a visit by a U.S. congressional delegation to the island.

It was unclear whether Xi intended to raise other issues, such as U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods or the recent U.S. deal to provide nuclear submarines to Australia. The senior official said Biden was not planning to raise those topics unless Xi mentioned them.

The official declined to say whether the two leaders would discuss the possibility of U.S. representation at the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing in February.

With Beijing set to host the Winter Olympics in February and Xi expected to be approved by Communist Party leaders to serve a third five-year term as president next year -- unprecedented in recent Chinese history -- the Chinese leader may be looking to stabilize the relationship in the near term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki added that the "condensing of power" in China made the leader-to-leader conversations essential. Slowing economic growth and a brewing housing crisis also loom large for Beijing.

"China and the United States should respect each other, coexist in peace, and pursue ... cooperation," Xi said.

SOUTH CHINA SEA

Biden administration officials have said they believe the U.S.-China relationship is in a new phase that is more dynamic and complex than it has been in years past. But it remains unclear how Biden will try to accomplish his goals when previous administrations tried and failed to make good on similar agendas.

President Barack Obama tried a similar balancing act with the Chinese, securing a commitment from Xi to avoid militarizing the South China Sea -- a threat to international travel through the area -- and to reduce cyberconflicts between the two countries.

Since then, China has built up its military presence in the South China Sea, and cyberclashes have intensified.

The first nine months of the Biden administration have been marked by the two sides trading recriminations and by unproductive exchanges between the presidents' top advisers. But there are signs of thawing.

The White House set low expectations for the meeting with Xi: No major announcements or even a joint statement were anticipated.

The U.S. president has held up his relationship with Xi as evidence of his heartfelt belief that good foreign policy starts with building strong personal relationships.

Biden said he expected the two would spend plenty of time discussing areas of difference, including human rights, economics and "ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific."

"We have always communicated with one another very honestly and candidly. We never walk away wondering what the other man is thinking," Biden said.

Republicans have accused the Biden administration of failing to hold Beijing accountable on human rights for the sake of pursuing its climate agenda.

"As he turns a blind eye to human rights atrocities to pursue his political agenda, Biden has allowed China to threaten American security and our allies' sovereignty, while undermining the advancement of freedom across the globe," the Republican National Committee said in a statement shortly before the start of the leaders' meeting.

At the same time, Biden, who has seen his polling numbers diminish at home amid concerns about the lingering coronavirus pandemic, inflation and supply chain problems, was looking to find a measure of equilibrium on the most consequential foreign policy matter he faces.

Despite his domestic problems, White House officials made the case that Biden was going into his meeting with Xi from a position of strength.

The White House has said it views cooperation on climate change as something in China's interest, something the two nations should cooperate on despite differences on other aspects of the relationship.

"None of this is a favor to either of our countries, what we do for one another, but it is ... responsible world leadership," Biden told Xi. "You're a major world leader, so is the United States."

Information for this article was contributed by Michael D. Shear of The New York Times and by Aamer Madhani, Colleen Long and Ken Moritsugu of The Associated Press.