Little Rock Board to consider ordinance expanding pedicab operation areas





Pedicabs -- pedal-operated transportation including taxis or movable pubs -- could be found in the River Market entertainment district of Little Rock in the near future if an ordinance going before the city's Board of Directors today is passed.

Currently the cabs are allowed in the downtown area between Markham Street south to Seventh Street between the Clinton Library and the state Capitol. The ordinance would expand that area to the River Market and could include other temporary districts, city spokesman Spencer Watson said via email.

Business owners will be required to be approved as a holder of a Pedicab Certificate of Convenience. Anyone with the permit could also apply for an exceptions permit for areas outside the designated entertainment districts, the ordinance says.

City Director Antwan Phillips said Thursday he brought the ordinance forward after being contacted by constituents interested in starting a pedicab business in the city.

"It is another opportunity for people to enjoy our city recreationally," Phillips said Monday night. "We have an entertainment district and this is a quality of life amenity that you see in a lot of communities."

The cabs would be restricted from operating during nonholiday weekday rush hours between 7 a.m to 9 a.m., per the ordinance that goes before the board for the first read. It will need three reads to pass, but the board could suspend rules and do all three reads during today's reading.

Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau Director of Communications Libby Doss Lloyd said the bureau was unaware of any specific company inquiring to bring a business to the city.

"Pedicabs could be a great addition within certain areas of Little Rock in regards to transporting visitors," Doss Lloyd said. "At this time it's hard to say how exactly this would impact the city, but we look forward to learning more."

The Fayetteville City Council approved an ordinance legalizing pedal carriages in April 2020. It was during March 2021 that it approved a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for its first business, Pedal Pub Fayetteville.

Amber Sinclair, owner of Pedal Pub Fayetteville, said the pub is operated by six to 15 people pedaling. It is unable to sell beer but stops at locations in the entertainment district where riders are able to pick up drinks and go.

"The bare minimum of what I do is offer tours around the city within the entertainment district," Sinclair said. "Each tour is an hour and a half."

The ride starts at one bar, makes two stops and ends at a fourth, she said.

Sinclair said the business launched in late June and started offering rides in July.

"It has been really good," she said about the business so far.



