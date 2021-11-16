Little Rock police investigating homicide on Geyer Springs Road

Little Rock police were investigating a homicide on Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock on Tuesday evening, according to a Twitter post.
Police were looking into the killing in the 8200 block of Geyer Springs Road and a nearby neighborhood, not far from Arkansas State Police headquarters.
More information was not immediately available as of Tuesday evening.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.
