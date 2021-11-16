Morgan among 3 finalists for Burlsworth Trophy

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan is a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy for the second straight season.

Morgan, a sixth-year senior, is one of three finalists along with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Troy linebacker Carlton Martial. All three players will be invited to the Burlsworth Trophy presentation at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville on Dec. 6.

Morgan has recorded 78 tackles, including 6 tackles for loss in 10 games this season. He also intercepted a pass during the Razorbacks’ win over Mississippi State.

The Burlsworth Trophy is named for former Arkansas All-America offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth and has been presented each year since 2010 to the best college football player who began his career as a walk-on. No Arkansas player has won the award.

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey won the award last season.

Morgan is the third individual to be named a finalist for the award multiple times. Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and former Washington State quarterback Luke Falk were finalists three times. Mayfield won the award in 2015 and 2016, and Falk won in 2017.

Morgan is also a finalist for the Campbell Trophy as the nation's best scholar-athlete and is a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, which is based on leadership.