New Community sets pantry opening

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., changed the time for the pantry opening Saturday. The pantry will be open from 7:30-9:30 a.m. to give away food baskets for Thanksgiving, according to a news release. The community is invited to participate. The church also invites everyone to a Thanksgiving Day service from 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 25. The theme is Give Thanks Unto the Lord (Psalm 107:1).

UA trustees to hold meeting at UAPB

The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas will meet in person and via videoconference Nov. 17-18 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The meetings will begin at 1 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 9 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the UAPB STEM building, 1524 L.A. "Prexy" Davis Dr., according to a news release. Campus officials, members of the media and the general public can register to view the meetings and receive a Zoom link at https://www.uasys.edu/leadership/board-of-trustees/meetings/.