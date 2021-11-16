Sections
North Little Rock police investigating shooting death of 17-year-old

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 8:30 p.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police were investigating a homicide Tuesday night on Beech Street, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the Shorter Gardens apartments at 800 N. Beech St. after getting a report of a person shot. They found a 17-year-old male who had been shot at least once.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

