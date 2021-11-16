North Little Rock police investigating shooting death of 17-year-old

Officers responded to the Shorter Gardens apartments at 800 N. Beech St. after getting a report of a person shot. They found a 17-year-old male who had been shot at least once.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.
North Little Rock police investigating shooting death of 17-year-oldby Grant Lancaster | Today at 8:30 p.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
