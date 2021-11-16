North Little Rock police investigate shooting that left 1 injured Tuesday, police say

Officers are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday afternoon, North Little Rock police said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Boggs Street around 1:45 p.m. in reference to a person shot, according to a news release from North Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital, police said, and is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Robert Emary at (501) 975-8771.

The investigation is active and ongoing.