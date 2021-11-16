Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bentonville

• Alvis Watkins, 41, of 15293 Strawberry Ridge Road in Gravette was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Watkins was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Kristin Beasley, 31, of Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Beasley was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Amilcar Zelaya, 34, of 2142 N. Tull Ave. No. 6, Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with battery. Zelaya was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Springdale

• Quentin Rose of Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Rose was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Adam Bandy, 30, of 811 N. Pleasant St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with arson. Bandy was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.



