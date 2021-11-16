NWA outdoor briefs

New access set for river

Commissioners of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission recently approved $360,000 for a boating access on the Illinois River at the Arkansas 59 bridge south of Siloam Springs.

The access will be paid for using Marine Fuel Tax funds. Construction will be done by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The Illinois River offers good fishing, particularly for smallmouth bass and spotted bass. Game and Fish biologists have sampled spotted bass up to 3 pounds in the stream.

Roses win championship

Mike and Cara Rose won the Guys and Gals Classic end-of-season bass tournament held Nov. 6 at Beaver Lake and Nov. 7 at Table Rock Lake. Their two-day total was 10 bass weighing 20.92 pounds.

The Roses had big bass both days with a 4.17-pound largemouth bass the first day and a 4.15-pound smallmouth bass the second day.

Rick and Vicky Johnston placed second with eight bass at 15.92 pounds. Jim and June Long were third with six bass at 11.31 pounds.

Hikers hit the trail

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Monday on the Learners Permit, Junk Drawer, Fayetteville Traverse and Basket Case trails in Fayetteville. The trip is a 5.5-mile loop. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Centennial trailhead, 337 Technology Way, in Fayetteville.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested should contact Bev Munstermann, (479) 721-2193, munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Work starts at Buffalo Point

The river access at Buffalo Point along the Buffalo National River will be closed through January for improvement work.

The river access and parking area, along with the nearby restroom, are closed. Other restrooms and riverside gravel bars reached through the campground are open.

The project involves building a new trail from the parking area to the Buffalo Point gravel bar, a new viewing platform and additional parking. The nearest access points are upstream at Dillards Ferry or downstream at Rush.

The work will enhance opportunities for visitors with physical limitations and help the access withstand floods.

Go green at Hobbs

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host Green Friday on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving.

The day will feature tabletop nature exhibits, nature craft making and guided hikes at the start of each hour on the Ozark Plateau Trail near the visitor center. Patrons may bring their bird feeders to the event and have them cleaned while learning winter bird identification and feeding tips.

For more information call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Plans online for viewing

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries management plans for several state waterways may be viewed on the fisheries scientific reports page at agfc.com.

The Fisheries Division recently completed five-year management plans for Beaver and Norfork lakes and Lake Hamilton. Plans are tailored to each water body and outline management goals as well as Game and Fish proposed management actions for each major sport or commercial fish species in the lake or river.

Trails to close briefly

Some trails and the shooting range at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will close briefly during the park's permit deer hunts.

Muzzle-loader deer season at the park starts Wednesday and runs through Nov. 21. Hobbs' modern gun season is Dec. 8-12. Youth modern gun season at Hobbs is Jan. 8-9.

Drawdown set at Loch Lomond

A drawdown at Loch Lomond in Bella Vista will begin on Nov. 24. The lake is forecast to fall three inches per day and four feet overall. Barring heavy rain, the drawdown should be complete by Dec. 10.

The lower water level allows the lakes department to do maintenance on the spillway and boat ramps and for lakefront property owners to maintain seawalls and docks.

NWA Outdoors listings are for any news or upcoming events in or about the outdoors recreation except competitive ball sports. Send submissions to news@nwadg.com.