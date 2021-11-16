Oklahoma man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault

BENTONVILLE -- An Oklahoma man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after admitting to sexually assaulting two girls.

Phillip Lewis, 36, of Grove, Okla., pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault. Cody Dowden, Lewis' attorney, reached the plea agreement with Sarah Phillips, deputy prosecutor.

Lewis was arrested Feb. 19. Centerton police started an investigation concerning sexual assault complaints involving two girls, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girls, ages 14 and 15, were interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. Both girls disclosed that Lewis started sexually abusing them when they were in elementary school, according to the affidavit.

Phillips read a victim impact statement on behalf of the older girl, who said the abuse ended Feb. 5.

The girl said she deals with post-traumatic stress disorder, high anxiety, depression, disassociation, insomnia, nightmares, emotional detachment, loneliness, struggle with love, and an eating disorder.

"This all makes my 'normal' day to day life feel as if I am in the film ''Groundhog's Day,'" said Phillips, reading the statement.

She said in her statement she now hates being around men because it makes her uncomfortable.

"Most days I wake up and that brings me a slight sadness, other days it brings me great sorrow to realize I woke up," Phillips read. "I have struggled with this sorrow, that weighs heavily on my heart. That's what it feels like to carry around the burden that has been placed upon my shoulders. A burden that was not mine to carry, for I was only a child when it was placed upon me."

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement and Lewis' guilty plea.

Lewis must register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program. The judge ordered him not to have any contact with the victims.

Dowden asked the judge to allow Lewis to remain free so he could spend Christmas with his son. Karren denied the request and ordered Lewis be taken to Benton County Jail, where he will be held until he is transported to prison.