100 years ago

Nov. 16, 1921

LONOKE --- Olen Hicks Jr., aged 6, is seriously injured at his home here as the result of being kicked on the head by a mule. The boy was visiting his grandparents one mile southeast of Lonoke and was playing in the lot with several other children. He chased a mule around the barn with a stick and the mule kicked him in the head. The blow drove a piece of the boy's skull two inches long and an inch wide against his brain. The boy was rushed to the home of his parents in Lonoke and physicians were summoned. They replaced the piece of skull in its original position and the boy is resting comfortably tonight. The physicians believe he has a good chance to recover.

50 years ago

Nov. 16, 1971

JONESBORO -- Mrs. Yetta Long, 52, was charged with first-degree murder in Craighead County Circuit Court Monday in connection with the death of her husband, Roy Long, 52, Saturday night. The charge was filed by Prosecutor Gerald Pearson. Circuit Judge John Mosby set her bond to $10,000. Officers said Long was found with six bullet wounds in his head lying beside the bed at their home in East Jonesboro. Mrs. Long, who was arrested shortly after the shooting, was held at a hospital for a heart condition and under armed guard until Monday, when she posted bond.

25 years ago

Nov. 16, 1996

FAYETTEVILLE -- A full-scale mock-up of the one of the International Space Station's science laboratories and crew living quarters will land on the University of Arkansas campus Monday. The traveling National Aeronautics and Space Administration display will be at the southwest entrance of the campus. Inside the living quarters, visitors can see where the international crew would sleep, exercise, relax and prepare their meals. They can step into the shower for the astronauts and bathroom compartments and can zip into an astronaut sleeping bag. The laboratory module features mock-ups of experiments slated to be aboard the station. The International Space Station will involve the resources and scientific expertise of 13 nations.

10 years ago

Nov. 16, 2011

BENTONVILLE -- The Walton Family Foundation gave a five-year, $25.5 million grant to the KIPP Foundation for training teachers and school leaders, the organizations announced Tuesday. The Bentonville-based Walton Family Foundation hopes to help double the number of students enrolled in KIPP charter schools around the country, a news release said. In Arkansas, there are three KIPP open-enrollment charter schools in Helena-West Helena and one in Blytheville. The four schools have a combined enrollment of nearly 900 students. ... KIPP, an acronym for Knowledge Is Power Program, is a national network of 109 public charter schools in 20 states and the District of Columbia with a total national enrollment of 32,000 students.