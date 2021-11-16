Penalties irksome to Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks had yet another yellow-flag day at LSU with nine accepted penalties for 64 yards.

No. 25 University of Arkansas will enter Saturday's game at No. 2 Alabama ranked 125th in the nation with 8.6 penalties per game and 119th with 70.5 penalty yards per game.

Only Ole Miss in the SEC, with 81.8 penalty yards per game, ranks lower than the Razorbacks.

Arkansas beat LSU 16-13 in overtime, so the penalties did not cost the Razorbacks a win. However, Coach Sam Pittman is so put out with his penalty-plagued team he took a section of his Monday news conference to address the problem.

"The penalties are frustrating," Pittman said. "Very frustrating. We had a lengthy talk about that."

Pittman said the pass interference infraction on Montaric Brown isn't the kind of penalty that sets him off.

"You guys all know what I'm talking about," he said. "I'm talking about jumping offsides, which we had one. Illegal formation, which we had one. Certainly, the flinching and jumping offsides on the D-Line or lining up in the [neutral] zone."

The Razorbacks had two penalties against LSU that were not accepted, including defensive pass interference on Malik Chavis on the Tigers' lone touchdown, a 29-yard catch by Jack Bech from Garret Nussmeier that gave the Tigers a 10-3 lead in the second quarter.

"So y'all know, every single day we have an official there, and we have a coach assigned for alignment," Pittman said. "It doesn't seem to be getting a whole lot better. We have to fix it, obviously.

"I know how we're trying to fix it, but we have to do something different because it's not getting fixed. We are trying, but it's not getting fixed. We've been taking them out of the game. We've been taking them out of practice. But it has to get fixed."

Pittman said tight end Trey Knox needed to get away from the LSU sideline on a play that included a confrontation with Micah Baskerville before Knox was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for lowering a shoulder into BJ Ojulari on his way off the sideline. Prior to that, Baskerville had a hand on Knox's facemask and continued pushing him 5 yards out of bounds.

"I thought he should have gotten out of there," Pittman said. "He knows that and I've visited with him about it. No, that's why we don't talk to each other at practice."

Pittman gave the hand signal for yapping while concluding, "All this does is get penalties and he knows that, too."

Boot scoot

Coach Sam Pittman said the Golden Boot Trophy would be housed next to the Southwest Classic Trophy in a display case at the Fred Smith Center on campus starting Monday. The trophy spent Sunday on the floor near the players' entryway at the Smith Center.

The "Boot" trophy, won by the Razorbacks for the first time in six years following a 16-13 overtime victory at LSU last Saturday, is the heaviest trophy in college football at 175 pounds.

Personnel update

Punt return Nathan Parodi was the only Razorback in a green no-contact jersey on Monday after missing Saturday's game at LSU due to concussion protocols.

Sam Pittman said Parodi took a hit in the head during the Razorbacks' 31-28 win over Mississippi State and did not travel to Baton Rouge, but added, "I think he'll be fine."

Pittman said freshman tailback Raheim Sanders, who played one snap against LSU, was "beat up a little bit."

Little honored

Arkansas kicker Cam Little was recognized as the SEC special teams player of the week by the conference office Monday after making 3 of 3 field-goal tries in the Hogs' 16-13 overtime win at LSU.

Little made a game-winning 37-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give Arkansas its first win over LSU since 2015. Little also made field goals of 48 and 27 yards against the Tigers to improve to 17 of 21 on the season.

Little earned SEC recognition for the second consecutive week after he was named the league's freshman of the week for making three long-distance field goals in a 31-28 win over Mississippi State.

The native of Moore, Okla., leads all FBS freshmen with 17 field goals, which ranks second in the SEC. Little is tied for eighth on Arkansas' single-season list for made field goals along with Alex Tejada (2007), Todd Latourette (1998) and Todd Wright (1992).

Biletnikoff whiff

Arkansas junior receiver Treylon Burks did not make the cut to the 10-man list of semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award announced Monday.

Alabama freshman Jameson Williams, whom the Razorbacks will face on the road Saturday, is the lone SEC representative on the list of 10 semifinalists.

The others, in alphabetical order: Jordan Addison of Pitt, David Bell of Purdue, Jahan Dotson of Penn State, Josh Downs of North Carolina, Drake London of USC, Chris Olave of Ohio State, A.T. Perry of Wake Forest, Jerreth Sterns of Western Kentucky and Deven Thompkins of Utah State.

Asked about Burks' omission from the list, Coach Sam Pittman said he's the "worst" about knowing about awards.

"Does that surprise me? He would win it if I was voting," Pittman said.

Kennedy nominated

Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy is Arkansas' nomination for the Broyles Award, which has been given annually to the nation's top assistant coach since 1996.

A first-year assistant with the Razorbacks, Kennedy was hired as tight ends coach last winter then switched to the offensive line after Brad Davis departed to LSU in June.

Kennedy is one of 59 nominees for this year's award and one of eight in the SEC, joining Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Leby and these defensive coordinators: Alabama's Pete Golding, Georgia's Dan Lanning, Mississippi State's Zach Arnett, South Carolina's Clayton White, Tennessee's Tim Banks and Texas A&M's Mike Elko.

Pool report

Linebacker Bumper Pool made a splash on his Monday morning appearance on the SEC Network with Peter Burns and Chris Doering.

As the Zoom interview began, Pool could be seen in the background at the Smith Center polishing the "Arkansas" section of the Golden Boot Trophy on the floor of the entranceway.

Burns got a big laugh out of the moment, saying he grew up in Baton Rouge, home of LSU, and that Pool knew that fact.

Pool had 13 tackles against LSU to reach 100 for the season, one fewer than he had in nine games last year.

Coach Sam Pittman said Pool was "beat up a little" during practice last week and his status was uncertain heading into the game.

"He went in there and played outstanding," Pittman said. "I'm trying to get him to come back next year."

Slush's pick

Sam Pittman mistakenly cited senior cornerback Montaric "Busta" Brown with two interceptions during his postgame remarks Saturday night, but he set the record straight Monday with the proper credit to safety Myles Slusher for his diving interception late in the third quarter that led to Cam Little's 27-yard field goal for a 13-10 Arkansas lead.

"I made a mistake," Pittman said. "I knew Myles picked a pass. It just came out wrong. Certainly, want to give him credit for picking that pass."

Pittman was complimentary of both Brown and Slusher on Monday.

"I thought Mo Brown played a great football game," Pittman said. "I mean he really did. I don't know that any of the men he was covering caught a pass on him. He was really good."

According to Pro Football Focus. Brown gave up 1 reception for 5 yards in 6 targets against him

As for Slusher's athletic interception in front of Trey Palmer, his second in the past three games, Pittman said, "It was a heck of a play. He's playing really well."