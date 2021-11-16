Pine Bluff foundation set to take part in Philanthropy Day

Friday is National Philanthropy Day and the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation is asking residents to take part.

The Pine Bluff organization is joining more than 800 community foundations across America celebrating the day.

"This special day is set aside every November to recognize the great contributions of philanthropy – and those people active in the philanthropic community – to the enrichment of our world," according to a press release.

Lawrence Fikes, executive director of the Pine Bluff organization, said the Community Foundation looks for ways to help the local community.

"This year we awarded $36,000 in local scholarships and $100,125 to area non-profits through our Giving Tree grants," Fikes said.

The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation was established in 1987 and has awarded cumulative grants over $3,230,000.

The Pine Bluff organization is part of the Arkansas Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization with over a half billion dollars in assets.

"The Community Foundation offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs," according to a press release. "By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Foundation supports existing charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners to create initiatives that address unmet needs."

Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $314 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve our neighborhoods, our towns and our entire state.

Contributions to Arkansas Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible, according to the release.

For more information about the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation visit https://www.arcf.org/affiliates/pine-bluff-area/ or call Lawrence Fikes at 870-850-7934.