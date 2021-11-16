Plan seeks bass angler input

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is asking for public input for the next version of its reservoir black bass management plan, which is on track to be published in spring 2022.

Taking only a few minutes to answer three questions may offer insight into the opinions of anglers and their desires for the future of fishing in Arkansas.

The next version of the plan will incorporate values of all black bass stakeholders and provide broad guidance on policies for addressing the complex management challenges and issues related to producing high-quality fishing experiences for black bass.

"During our last revision, we opened up the planning process to public input, and we are hoping to increase the level of public involvement during this plan's development," said Vic DiCenzo, Game and Fish black bass program coordinator. "As we modify our management, we need to be aware of the desires of our audience, the anglers. Not only are they a critical component of management techniques, their satisfaction ultimately is one indicator of the plan's success."

The Game and Fish fisheries division will work with a stakeholder advisory committee consisting of resident volunteers. These volunteers will represent a large section of public interests and values concerning black bass fisheries in Arkansas.

"We definitely want to hear from our ultra-avid tournament anglers and the bass fishing industry, but we also want to hear the desires of the shore angler, kayak angler and other outdoor enthusiasts who benefit from the resource as well," DiCenzo said.

The questionnaire at the link www.agfc.com/bassplan offers an avenue for individuals to have their voice heard in the process. Contact DiCenzo at blackbassprogram@agfc.ar.gov.