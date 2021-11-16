Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

PODCAST: Recapping LSU game, assessing individual awards

by Clay Henry, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 2:28 p.m.

 



On this episode of the WholeHog Football Podcast, we take a look back at Arkansas' 16-13 win at LSU in overtime.

This episode also includes thoughts from Matt Jones, Clay Henry and Scottie Bordelon about Grant Morgan's candidacy for the Burlsworth Trophy, as well as Treylon Burks being left off the semifinalist list for the Biletnikoff Award.

The WholeHog Football Podcast is released twice each week during the season, and our network also includes out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas basketball and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT