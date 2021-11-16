PODCAST: Recapping LSU game, assessing individual awards









On this episode of the WholeHog Football Podcast, we take a look back at Arkansas' 16-13 win at LSU in overtime.

This episode also includes thoughts from Matt Jones, Clay Henry and Scottie Bordelon about Grant Morgan's candidacy for the Burlsworth Trophy, as well as Treylon Burks being left off the semifinalist list for the Biletnikoff Award.

