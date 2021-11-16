Principal: Student

found to have pistol

A Central High student was removed from campus Monday after security and school resource officers found a pistol in the student's backpack, Principal Nancy Rousseau said in a news release.

During first block, a student had a strong odor of marijuana and was referred to an assistant principal, the release states. As part of protocol, the student was searched, Rousseau said in the release. A pistol was discovered in the student's backpack, and the student was immediately removed from campus, she said.

The student will be disciplined according to the school district handbook and the law, the principal stated.

The student did not threaten anyone, she added.

Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said a minor was charged with having a weapon on school grounds and other felony drug-related charges.

Report of gunfire

leads to NLR arrest

A North Little Rock man was arrested in connection with aggravated assault Sunday afternoon near 2224 Pike Ave., according to city police.

Jamie Davis, 28, was taken into custody around 4 p.m. near the Suds of Central Arkansas after a woman reported that a man shot a gun, according to his arrest report. She told police that she ran down an alley after the shooting.

Officers found Davis with his girlfriend, arguing in the car wash parking lot, according to the report.

Davis was being held Monday night at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Authorities say man

injured in shooting

A person was injured during a shooting around 4 p.m. Monday at the Hickory View Apartments, according to North Little Rock police.

Officers responded to the apartment complex at 2301 Division St. in reference to a disturbance with a weapon, according to a police news release Monday evening. While en route, they were told that one of the people involved had been shot.

They found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the scene, according to the news release. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown, spokesperson Sgt. Carmen Helton said in the news release.

Detectives were still processing the scene and conducting interviews around 5:30 p.m.

Another person involved with the incident has been detained by police. The subjects involved in the incident know each other, police said. Authorities said they believe that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Further information will be released when it becomes available, Lt. Amy Cooper said.

Police investigating

after gunfire in LR

Little Rock police said they are investigating a shooting Friday near 1907 N. Polk St.

Officers responded to a parking lot at 6823 Cantrell Road in relation to a shooting call, according to a Little Rock police incident report. When they arrived, officers talked with Heather Baker of Roland and Ryan Parker of North Little Rock. Parker had been driving a vehicle, and Baker had been in the passenger seat, police said.

Baker told police that she was leaving after visiting a relative in The Heights neighborhood area, when a newer-model silver SUV pulled in front of the vehicle. Two people in the SUV then exited with firearms, she told police. They were wearing dark clothing and dark masks, according to the report.

Baker said she told Parker to go, and he put the vehicle in drive. She said that as they drove away, the two people began shooting at them, hitting the vehicle, according to the report. They pulled over at the Cantrell Road parking lot and waited for police, the report said.

Police said they found multiple spent shell casings and an attachable gun light in front of the Polk Street location. The vehicle that the two victims were in was struck by gunfire multiple times, according to police. Both locations were processed by police as crime scenes.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Little Rock police.

Sgt. Eric Barnes, a Little Rock police spokesperson, confirmed that no one was shot during the incident.