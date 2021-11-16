Rays' Arozarena, Reds' India top rookies

It didn't feel like Randy Arozarena was a rookie this season.

Tampa Bay's speedy and powerful outfielder certainly didn't play like one, either.

Arozarena won American League Rookie of the Year honors with a superb follow-up to his 2020 postseason heroics, while Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India earned National League Rookie of the Year on Monday night.

If it didn't seem like this wasn't Arozarena's first year, there's a reason. The 26-year-old Cuban provided a stunning lift for the Rays during the 2020 postseason with 10 home runs in 18 games during their run to the World Series.

But Arozarena didn't play enough during the 2020 regular season to lose his rookie status, so he was eligible for the award this year. He followed up his postseason breakout with an excellent season in 2021, finishing with a .274 average, 32 doubles, 20 home runs and 69 RBI while adding excellent defense, helping the Rays return to the postseason.

Arozarena earned 22 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, beating out Houston right-hander Luis Garcia and Tampa Bay infielder Wander Franco.

Arozarena is Tampa Bay's first rookie of the year since outfielder Wil Myers in 2013.

Franco, 20, has the label as one of MLB's future stars and his performance in 2021 did nothing to discourage that billing. The infielder hit .288 with 7 home runs and 39 RBI while playing less than half the season.

Garcia, 24, was instrumental in the Astros' run to the World Series this season. He had an 11-8 record with a 3.48 ERA and struck out 167 over 155 1/3 innings.

India won the NL award eight months after earning the team's second base job during spring training and never letting it go during a stellar first season.

India, 24, received 29 of 30 first-place votes, beating out Miami left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers and St. Louis outfielder Dylan Carlson. Rogers got one first-place vote.

India was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 draft and played third base in college at Florida, but he's found a home at second base in the big leagues and become a cornerstone for the Reds' future. His quick impact in the big leagues was somewhat surprising, considering he had just 111 at-bats above Class A before 2021.

He was the Reds' first rookie of the year winner since pitcher Scott Williamson in 1999.

The 6-0, 200-pound India was an all-around threat -- particularly during the second half of the season -- often batting leadoff and finishing with a .269 average, 34 doubles, 21 home runs, 69 RBI and 12 stolen bases. He also showed good discipline in the batter's box, coaxing 71 walks to finish with a .376 on-base percentage, and scored 98 runs.

Rogers, 23, finished second. He was chosen as an All-Star during an excellent season that included a 7-8 record and 2.64 ERA over 25 starts. The hard-throwing lefty struck out 155 over 133 innings.

Carlson was part of a young, talented outfield for a Cardinals team that made a late-season charge to the playoffs. The 22-year-old batted .266 with 18 home runs and provided solid defense in all three outfield spots.