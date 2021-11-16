Ross sworn in as U.S. Attorney on an interim basis for the Eastern District of Arkansas

Jonathan Ross, who is serving as Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, will remain on the job for at least another four months after receiving an appointment to a 120-day interim term by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Ross, 44, has been Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas since Jan. 1. On Tuesday, Ross was sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the interim period by Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. in a brief, emotional ceremony.

Ross talked about the influence of his grandfather, Edwin Lee Ross, whom he credited as a great influence, though he never got a chance to meet him. The elder Ross was killed in action in World War II on July 4, 1944, four months before the birth of Ross’ father.

Marshall welcomed Ross’ family, friends, and a large contingent of assistant U.S. attorneys and office staff that watched the swearing-in ceremony.

“It’s a happy day,” intoned Marshall brightly. "I’m glad to see so many family and friends and co-workers gathered around Jonathan,” Marshall said as he prepared to administer the oath.

“I received an order from the attorney general that provides, by virtue of the authority vested in the Attorney General … I designate and appoint Jonathan D. Ross to be the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and to serve in that capacity for a period of 120 days or until a presidential appointee qualifies….”

With that, Marshall administered the oath.

Marshall will be tasked with filling the position at the end of the 120-day period if no successor has been nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.