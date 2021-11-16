Crash kills motorcyclist in Searcy, police say

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday evening in Searcy, police said.

Tanner Neal of Searcy was driving a 2005 Suzuki Kawasaki east on Market Street when the wreck happened shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from the city’s police department.

Neal failed to yield the right of way to a 2015 Toyota Corolla that was heading north on Market Street, and a collision occurred, police said.

He was transported to Unity Health, where he later died, according to the report.

Officers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry

At least 555 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.