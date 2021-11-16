Siloam Springs Planning Commission approves permit for church

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Planning Commission approved a significant development permit for a new church Nov. 9 during its meeting.

The proposal is for a 6,000-square-foot church located at 3000 Cheri Whitlock Drive for Springs Church of Christ, which is presently located on U.S. 412 East, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads and City Engineer Justin Bland on Oct. 12.

Planning commissioners approved the permit with a vote of 5-0 on the condition the applicant complies with exterior parking lot standards, including a photometric plan in the architectural plans prior to building permit issuance.

Commissioner Tom Montgomery was absent from the meeting.

The significant development permit will go before the city Board of Directors on Dec. 7.

During the Planning Commission meeting May 11, the commissioners approved a rezoning development permit to rezone the 2900 block of Cheri Whitlock Drive from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) and G-I (General Institutional).

Along with the rezoning permit, the commissioners also approved a final plat development permit to subdivide Lot 1 of the high school addition which proposes to split the lot into three new lots. Both permits went before the city board on June 1.

The Planning Commission also approved and heard the following items:

• Significant development permit for 190 Arkansas 59. This item will go before the city board on Dec. 7.

• Special use permit for the 300 block of North Simon Sager Avenue. This item will go before the city board on Dec. 7.

• City comprehensive plan monthly update.

• Lot split development permit for 1299 Brashears Road. This item will go before the city board for easements on Nov. 16.