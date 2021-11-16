Siloam Springs School Board appoints new member for Zone 2

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs School Board unanimously approved the appointment of Misti Coleman Stephens to the board seat for Zone 2 on Thursday during its meeting.

The Zone 2 seat became vacant when Dr. Connie Matchell stepped down from the board at the end of the Oct. 19 meeting. Six people applied for the position before the board chose Stephens for the seat.

The other five applicants were Curtis Cunningham, assistant professor of Teacher Education at John Brown University; Brad Edwards, director of Alumni and Parent Engagement at JBU; Kristen Hargett, an independent travel agent; Chris Salley, a retired school resource officer with the Siloam Springs Police Department and owner of City Barber Shop; and Jason Weece, a newcomer to Siloam Springs.

Weece withdrew his application earlier this week, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins. Reasons for Weece's decision were not given by Wiggins.

Stephens spent two years as a computer science teacher at Siloam Springs High School before becoming a real estate agent in 1995. Presently, Stephens is the principal managing broker at Crye-Leike Realtors' Siloam Springs office.

Her volunteer experience, according to Stephens' resume, includes the Siloam Springs Hospital Foundation Board; Heritage League; Siloam Springs Rotary Club and the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors' scholarship committee.

Stephens said she understands the magnitude of the responsibility each member of the board is tasked with as they work to represent the community based on the expectations, goals and needs of students.

Since Stephens was appointed, she will have to rerun for her seat in 2022, Wiggins said. Stephens will be sworn in at a later date, Stephens said.

The School Board also approved and heard the following items:

• Minutes of the School Board meeting on Oct. 14.

• Reports by Wiggins, Assistant Superintendent Amy Carter and Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.

• October 2021 financial statement.

• Transportation department salary schedule.

• Six-year master plan resolution.

• Election of School Board officers.

• Zoning resolution and either Zone Plan 1 or Zone Plan 2 to file with the county clerk.

• Resignation of the following licensed personnel: Jessica Aldridge, Allen Elementary second-grade teacher; Nancy Hillman, Northside Elementary library media specialist, Lauren Abbott, Middle School administrative assistant.

• Hiring the following classified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Celeste (Niki) Avery, Transportation SPED (Special Education) bus aide substitute; Beverly Walker, Transportation bus driver; Monika Odom, Southside SPED paraprofessional; Rhyleigh Thomsen, Southside alternative learning experience paraprofessional.

• Emergency sick leave request for one person.

• Transfer of the following students out of the Siloam Springs School District; eight students to Gentry.

• Speech-language pathologist contracts.

• Additional classified and certified full-time employees.

• Discussion over a possible land purchase.