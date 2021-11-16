FOOTBALL

ASU's Grupe wins Sun Belt award

With his game-winning field goal and a perfect showing during Saturday's victory over Louisiana-Monroe, Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe earned Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors, the league announced Monday.

It was the fourth time the Sedalia, Mo., native has earned the award in his career, doing so twice in 2019 and then once last season.

Grupe's 30- and 42-yard field goals along with three made PATs pushed him to 336 points for his career, meaning he needs just seven more to become the Red Wolves' all-time scoring leader.

His 42-yarder with 1:17 remaining in ASU's 27-24 win against Louisiana-Monroe gave Grupe 59 career made field goals, putting him ahead of Josh Arauco, who previously held the Red Wolves' career record with 58 from 2006-09.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

OBU's Goodman picks up GAC award

Ouachita Baptist University kicker Gabe Goodman was named the Great American Conference's Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.

Goodman, of Arkadelphia, made a 53-yard field goal with 57 seconds remaining to help OBU defeat Henderson State 31-28 in the Battle of the Ravine on Saturday at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia.

It was the longest field goal of Goodman's career and second-longest this season by a GAC kicker.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

BASKETBALL

UCA guard earns ASUN honor

University of Central Arkansas guard Randrea Wright became the school's first women's basketball ASUN Freshman of the Week on Monday, the conference announced.

Wright's inaugural week at UCA saw her score a team-high 17 points in a 103-40 loss to Kansas State. She followed that up with a 15-point performance in a 74-35 win against Hendrix, when she was 7-for-10 shooting.

-- Adam Cole