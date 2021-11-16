Strong sales, profit from Walmart on cusp of holiday season

NEW YORK - Walmart topped almost all expectations in the third quarter, an encouraging sign for the upcoming Christmas shopping season already beset by snarled supply chains and rising costs.



The company also raised its full-year earnings guidance and shares rose before the opening bell Tuesday.



It did not escape some of the supply chain issues that have settled across almost every economic sector. Consolidated gross profit rate took a hit primarily because of increased supply chain costs, the company said, in addition to other issues.



In addition to rising costs for shipping and goods, Walmart is also spending more on wages for its workers. The company is chartering vessels to ensure that store shelves are stocked for the holidays.



Walmart posted a profit of $3.1 billion, or $1.11 per share, during the three-month period ended Oct. 31. That compares with a net profit in the year-ago period of $5.13 billion, or $1.80 per share.



Adjusted results for the fiscal third quarter were $1.45 per share. That's a nickel better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey a survey of industry analysts by FactSet.