Sunfish graces ’22 license plate

A colorful longear sunfish will be featured on next year’s Arkansas conservation license plate.

The plate was designed by Greta James, Game and Fish graphic artist. The license plate showcases the color of one of Arkansas’s most charismatic and often overlooked species of gamefish. The small sunfish are often called “punkinseeds” by anglers.

Game and Fisheries Chief Ben Batten said the longear sunfish was chosen because of its bright blue and orange markings that rival the colors of many fish found in coral reefs and saltwater and the first fish many Arkansas catch. Longear sunfish will bite a variety of baits, including worms, crickets and small pieces of bologna.

The conservation license plate program began in 2000 and has provided more than $18 million for scholarships and conservation education efforts in Arkansas since its inception. The program has topped $1 million each year since 2008.

The longear sunfish is the fifth aquatic species to be featured on a conservation license plate. It will be available beginning in January at Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration offices throughout the state.