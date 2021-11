1. To the east of Chile.

2. To the east of Bolivia.

3. To the west of Bangladesh.

4. To the east of Norway.

5. To the east of Peru.

6. To the west of Finland.

7. To the west of Venezuela.

8. To the west of Guatemala.

9. To the east of Laos.

ANSWERS:

1. Argentina

2. Brazil

3. India

4. Sweden

5. Brazil

6. Sweden

7. Colombia

8. Mexico

9. Vietnam