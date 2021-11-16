Tennessee hangs on, beats South Florida

NO. 16 TENNESSEE 52, NO. 23 SOUTH FLORIDA 49

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Jordan Horston scored 18 of her 24 points in the second half, Tamari Key had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocks, and No. 16 Tennessee beat No. 23 South Florida 52-49 on Monday night.

Tennessee took its first lead since 18-16 on Key's putback in the lane with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter for a 47-46 lead. But Elisa Pinzan sank an open three-pointer from the wing as USF retook the lead with 44.6 left.

Horston then went to the line on three straight possessions. She converted a three-point play with 39.4 seconds and twice went 1 for 2 at the stripe, leaving South Florida a chance to tie it.

After a South Florida timeout with 9.3 seconds, Tennessee's defense locked down and didn't allow the Bulls to get off a quality shot before the buzzer.

Tennessee (3-0) did not make a three-pointer in 13 attempts, but outscored USF 40-12 in the paint.

Elena Tsineke, the leading returning scorer, scored 13 points for South Florida (2-1). Pinzan added 11 points.

NO. 5 N.C. STATE 100, TOWSON STATE 52

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Diamond Johnson scored 16 points and had six rebounds for N.C. State, which led wire-to-wire in a commanding victory over Towson.

Johnson also had three assists and two steals.

Four other Wolfpack (3-1) players scored in double digits: Elissa Cunane with 15 points, Raina Perez with 13 points, Jakia Brown-Turner with 11 and Camille Hobby with 12.

Madison Hayes, a transfer from Mississippi State, had career highs with 12 rebounds and 6 assists.

Aleah Nelson paced the Tigers (3-1) with 17 points.

NO. 6 BAYLOR 78, NEW ORLEANS 39

WACO, Texas -- Queen Egbo scored 22 points on 11-of-12 shooting and had 11 rebounds as Baylor improved to 3-0 under new Coach Nicki Collen with a win over New Orleans.

Preseason AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith also had a double-double, her second straight, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sarah Andrews had 12 points and Caitlin Bickle scored 10.

After three games in seven days to open the season, the Bears have their biggest test so far on Sunday at third-ranked Maryland. They then play games on three consecutive days in the Cancun Challenge, starting Thanksgiving morning.

Brianna Ellis had 16 points and Jomyra Mathis 14 for the Privateers (0-2), who at least took a lead in another lopsided loss to a Big 12 team.

NO. 11 ARIZONA 93, TEXAS SOUTHERN 38

TUSCON, Ariz. -- Cate Reese had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Arizona cruised past Texas Southern.

In the second quarter, Reese became the 15th player in school history to score at least 1,200 career points. She secured her double-double with seven minutes left in the third quarter.

Lauren Ware added 12 points for Arizona (3-0). Freshmen reserves Aaronette Vonleh and Madison Conner each scored 10. Arizona scored 27 points off of 23 Texas Southern turnovers.

Niya Mitchell had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Texas Southern (0-2).

NO. 14 IOWA STATE 75, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 56

AMES, Iowa -- Lexi Donarski scored 22 points and Aubrey Joens added 17 in Iowa State's win over South Dakota State.

Joens scored the first five points of Iowa State's 18-6 run to take a 20-point lead early in the third quarter.

Emily Ryan had 12 points, 5 assists and 4 steals for Iowa State (2-0).

Madysen Vlastuin led South Dakota State (1-2) with 14 points. Tylee Irwin added 12 points and Paiton Burckhard 10. The Jackrabbits were held to 33.9% shooting, and did not make a field goal in the final three and a half minutes.

NO. 24 TEXAS A&M 95, DEPAUL 75

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Jordan Nixon scored 17 of her 25 points in the second quarter, Kayla Wells added 21 points and Texas A&M beat DePaul.

All four of Nixon's three-pointers came in the second quarter. Destiny Pitts and Qadashah Hoppie each scored 12 points for Texas A&M (3-0), which outrebounded DePaul 52-36. Wells also dished out six assists.

Lexi Held led five DePaul (2-1) starters in double figures with 19 points. Darrione Rogers had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Sonya Morris scored 16 and Deja Church added 14 points.