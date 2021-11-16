Sections
Uber Freight's buy of Transplace final

by Nathan Owens | Today at 10:43 a.m.
FILE -- Transplace workers are seen working in one of the new offices Thursday July 15, 2021 during a tour after the grand opening of the new Transplace offices in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

Uber Freight, a subsidiary of the popular ride-hailing company, has completed its $2.25 billion acquisition of Transplace, a Dallas-based firm with a large workforce in Northwest Arkansas.

The deal was signed over the summer, bringing together Uber Freight's network with Transplace's technology to create a new platform for shippers and carriers around the world.

Uber Freight said the purchase from TPG Capital was final on Monday.

As part of financing for the deal, Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, D1 Capital and GCM Grosvenor invested $550 million in Uber Freight.

Before these plans came to light, Transplace celebrated the opening of a new $50 million office building in Rogers, the largest investment it has made in a single location. About 800 of its 3,400 person staff work there.

The shares of parent Uber Technologies fell more than 3%, or $1.50, on Monday to close at $43.61 on the New York Stock Exchange.

