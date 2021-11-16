Victim in killing ID'd; suspect held

North Little Rock police have released the identity of the 24-year-old man killed in a Saturday morning shooting at a Superstay Inn.

Broderick Parker of North Little Rock was found with at least one gunshot wound when officers arrived a little after 9 a.m. at 115 W. Pershing Blvd.

Parker was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to a police news release sent Monday.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified 23-year-old Damont Cheek as a suspect in the homicide, according to North Little Rock police.

Cheek has been arrested and is being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail. He has been charged with capital murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, according to police.