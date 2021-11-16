NEWS IN BRIEF

Walmart releasing

3Q earnings today

Investors will be looking at whether Walmart Inc. can maintain the strong earnings and revenue growth of the past year when it releases its third-quarter earnings today.

The Bentonville-based retailer, which benefited earlier this year from government stimulus funds, now faces a broken supply chain and rising inflation.

The earnings results are scheduled to be posted about 6 a.m. on Walmart's corporate website.

Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon and Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs will host a conference call with investors beginning at 7 a.m. to discuss the results and answer questions.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed by logging into http://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the Third Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available for replay about noon.

Analysts expect per-share earnings of $1.40 for the quarter on revenue of $135.6 billion.

Walmart's shares closed Monday at $146.91 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 85 cents, or 0.58%. Its shares have traded between $126.28 and $153.66 in the last year.

-- Serenah McKay

Uber Freight's buy

of Transplace final

Uber Freight, a subsidiary of the popular ride-hailing company, has completed its $2.25 billion acquisition of Transplace, a Dallas-based firm with a large workforce in Northwest Arkansas.

The deal was signed over the summer, bringing together Uber Freight's network with Transplace's technology to create a new platform for shippers and carriers around the world.

Uber Freight said the purchase from TPG Capital was final on Monday.

As part of financing for the deal, Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, D1 Capital and GCM Grosvenor invested $550 million in Uber Freight.

Before these plans came to light, Transplace celebrated the opening of a new $50 million office building in Rogers, the largest investment it has made in a single location. About 800 of its 3,400 person staff work there.

The shares of parent Uber Technologies fell more than 3%, or $1.50, on Monday to close at $43.61 on the New York Stock Exchange.

-- Nathan Owens

Index climbs 9.71,

ends day at 847.86

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 847.86, up 9.71.

"U.S. stock indexes closed unchanged on Monday despite a nice rally for Boeing shares on signs of demand for its freighter aircraft and bank stocks moving higher on the prospect of higher yields ahead," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.