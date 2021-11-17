4.0-magnitude Missouri earthquake felt in northeast Arkansas, nearby states

A light earthquake that struck southeast Missouri on Wednesday night was felt by people in several northeast Arkansas cities, including the greater Jonesboro area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was near Williamsville, Mo., about 12.4 miles north-northwest of Poplar Bluff, Mo., at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday. People in northeast Arkansas reported feeling the quake, as did people in Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The U.S. Geological Survey's preliminary information on the quake registered it at 4.0 on the Richter scale.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.



