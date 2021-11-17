Agency sued by parent of Dillard's

Dillard Department Stores has sued the Louisiana Department of Economic Development and its top executive, saying they reneged on a "handshake" agreement to pay the parent company of the Dillard's department store chain $3.5 million for property at a Baton Rouge mall.

The Little Rock-based retailer wanted $10 million for the property, an amount that buyer Amazon.com thought too high, according to the lawsuit. Louisiana economic development officials, eager to land an Amazon warehouse, agreed to provide the difference between Dillard's price for the property and Amazon's offer, which was $6.5 million, the lawsuit said.

Amazon paid Dillard Department Stores the agreed-upon $6.5 million. Louisiana officials didn't keep their end of the bargain, according to the 22-page lawsuit, filed Friday in 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge.

Don Pierson, secretary of the Louisiana Economic Development Department, was named as a defendant in the lawsuit. He was appointed to the position in January 2016 by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The lawsuit revolves around the sale of property at the site of a failing shopping complex called the Cortana Mall. Dillard's was the anchor tenant and owned its own property.

Other tenants that owned property at the shopping complex eventually sold to Amazon, except for Dillard Department Stores.

"Amazon did not want to ... be perceived for paying too much for property because of the precedence in the national real estate market and future Amazon negotiations," the lawyers for Dillard Department Stores wrote.

That prompted a meeting at Dillard's headquarters in Little Rock almost a year ago that included Pierson; John Davies, president and chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation; J. William Lafoe, identified in the lawsuit as the owner of some of the land that Amazon acquired; Christopher Johnson, principal financial officer for Dillard Department Stores; and Kadee Kelley, assistant general counsel over real estate for Dillard.

"Of those attendees, at least three (Mr. Johnson, Ms. Kelley and Mr. LaFoe) have still confirmed that, at the meeting, Pierson promised that LED would make sure that Dillard was paid $3.5 million in exchange for agreeing to sell its immovable property at Cortana Mall to Amazon for $6.5 million," the lawsuit said.

How Dillard would be paid for the property wasn't spelled out at the meeting, according to the lawsuit. One of the ideas was for the Louisiana economic development agency to provide Dillard with tax incentives of $350,000 a year over 10 years.

"While there were different ideas of how LED and the state of Louisiana would structure the $3.5 million deal with Dillard, there was an oral and what-would-be-pre-Covid a 'handshake' deal made that day," the lawsuit said.

The Cortana Mall is the site of a $200 million Amazon robotics fulfillment center, similar to the one at the Port of Little Rock that opened this year. The Baton Rouge facility hasn't been completed.

The lawsuit seeks to have defendants "pay Dillard all damages that Dillard suffered due to the defendants' wrongful acts, including, but not limited to paying Dillard the $3.5 million promised and all consequential damages for its failure to pay with legal interest from the time it was due."

Mark Lorando, communications director for the Louisiana economic development agency, issued a statement denying the allegations Dillard leveled in the lawsuit.

"We believe the lawsuit's claims regarding any agreement with LED, formal or informal, to be without merit, and look forward to the legal process running its course," the statement read.